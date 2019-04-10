Log in
Dine Brands Global, Inc. : to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2019

04/10/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, will announce its fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results on May 1, 2019 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time/9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the call, please dial (888) 771-4371 and reference passcode 48515883. International callers, please dial (847) 585-4405 and reference passcode 48515883.

A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time/11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2019 by dialing (888) 843-7419 and referencing passcode 48515883#. International callers, please dial (630) 652-3042 and reference passcode 48515883#. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Dine Brands, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,700 restaurants combined in 18 countries and approximately 380 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
