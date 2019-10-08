Log in
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc. : to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on October 30, 2019

10/08/2019

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on October 30, 2019 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To participate on the call, please dial (888) 771-4371 and reference passcode 49091078. International callers, please dial (847) 585-4405 and reference passcode 49091078.

A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on October 30, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 6, 2019 by dialing (888) 843-7419 and referencing passcode 49091078#. International callers, please dial (630) 652-3042 and reference passcode 49091078#. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Dine Brands, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,640 restaurants combined in 18 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 935 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 1 241 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 1 219 M
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 105,83  $
Last Close Price 70,98  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas H. Song Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.5.78%1 223
STARBUCKS CORPORATION33.31%102 762
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.48%40 147
SODEXO9.36%15 670
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.15.95%14 196
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 538
