Dine Brands Global : See Ya'll Later! Applebee's® $1 ADIOS is Here

The September Neighborhood Drink of the Month Helps you Say “Adios” to Summer

It’s never the right time to say goodbye—or is it? Starting today, and for the whole month of September, participating Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants across the country are saying so long to the hot weather with the September Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $1 ADIOS.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, Applebee’s new one-dollar cocktail is made with a delicious fusion of vodka, rum, tequila and gin, with tangy flavors of blue curacao, sweet & sour and Sierra Mist®. In a vibrant shade of blue, the $1 ADIOS is a colorful twist on the traditional Long Island Iced Tea, and there’s no way you’ll want to miss it this month.

“Guests are going to really love our refreshing, vibrant $1 ADIOS,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Say goodbye or hello with our take on this special drink that’s packed with spirits and gives you a reason to kick back and enjoy.”

Whether you’re easing the stress of back-to-school, or cheering on the beginning of football season, the $1 ADIOS is a great way to celebrate all month long.

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

SIERRA MIST is a registered trademark of PepsiCo, Inc.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

