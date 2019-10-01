Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dine Brands Global, Inc.    DIN

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global : Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee's $1 Vampire This October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Applebee’s New $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is Putting the Freaky in Tiki

Get a bite out of this. Applebee’s® is celebrating the scariest time of the year with a brand new Neighborhood Drink of the Month. Starting today, and for the rest of October, participating Applebee’s across the country are sucking you in with the $1 Vampire.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005063/en/

Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee’s $1 Vampire This October (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee’s $1 Vampire This October (Graphic: Business Wire)

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vampire is bloody delicious with a mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit and a dash of pineapple. And, if you’re scrambling for a last-minute costume, Applebee’s $1 Vampire has you covered with complimentary vampire fangs…and a literal cherry on top. Share your fangtastic pics with our freaky tiki rum punch using #DollarVampire.

From the color to the garnish of the $1 Vampire, each detail was crowd sourced to create Applebee’s latest undead libation.

“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
08:31aDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee's $1 Vampire This October
BU
09/30DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Pasta and Meat Lovers Unite - Applebee's® Unveils New Pasta..
BU
09/27DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : IHOP Introduces Gluten-Friendly Pancakes at Restaurants Nat..
AQ
09/26IHOP : ® Introduces Gluten-Friendly Pancakes at Restaurants Nationwide
BU
09/19DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/16IHOP : ® Introduces Spooky and Kooky Limited-Time Menu Inspired by MGM's New Ani..
BU
09/16DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Applebee's® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Jui..
BU
09/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : See Ya'll Later! Applebee's® $1 ADIOS is Here
BU
08/27DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of..
PR
08/14APPLEBEE'S : Nationwide Delivery Has Arrived
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 1 116 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 1 303 M
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 107,33  $
Last Close Price 75,86  $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas H. Song Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.12.65%1 303
STARBUCKS CORPORATION37.30%105 839
COMPASS GROUP PLC26.85%40 838
SODEXO15.08%16 354
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.18.39%14 519
WHITBREAD PLC-6.22%7 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group