IHOP : Announces Tuesday, March 12 as IHOP : Free Pancake Day and Reveals 2019 Kid Chef Team

Today, IHOP®
Restaurants announced the 2019 date and a new name for its annual
pancake giveaway. This year’s IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward
for Kids event will take place at IHOP restaurants nationwide on
Tuesday, March 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with select locations
participating until 10:00 p.m.* For one day only, guests can get a free
short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes and, in return, help kids
fighting to overcome illnesses by donating to its charity partners,
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), The Leukemia &
Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005182/en/
On Jan. 30, IHOP unveiled its new Kid Chef Team as part of its IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids charitable event taking place on March 12, 2019; (from left) finalists Brody Simoncini, 6, Coleman Giles, 15, and Nellie Mainor, 8, each treated at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, were invited to showcase their winning pancake idea at the IHOP Test Kitchen. (Photo: Business Wire)
To kick off the 14th annual IHOP Free Pancake Day campaign,
the brand invited kids, ages 6-16, treated at a Children’s Miracle
Network Hospital to submit their best pancake idea. Three finalists were
selected for their creativity and incredible stories of bravery and
perseverance. The 2019 IHOP Kid Chef team includes:
-
Coleman Giles, Manhattan Beach, Calif. Born with
cardiomyopathy, Coleman underwent a heart transplant at Children’s
Hospital Los Angeles at the age of seven. While waiting for his new
heart, he went into cardiac arrest and relied on the Berlin Heart, an
artificial heart pump to survive. Today, Coleman is 15 years old and
thriving. Coleman’s pancake idea – The Hawaiian Luau – has banana
slices baked into buttermilk pancakes before being topped with a
grilled pineapple ring, whipped topping, a cherry, sprinkled with
shredded coconut and, the most special part, his Grandpa Bob’s vanilla
syrup.
-
Nellie Mainor, Salt Lake City, Utah. In 2016, Nellie was
diagnosed with Dense Deposit Disease, a rare kidney disease that stops
the kidneys from correctly filtering waste from the blood. She is
currently in chronic kidney failure and has a blood disorder that is
related to her kidney disease. Nellie was treated at Primary
Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City three days a week for dialysis
and bi-weekly infusions. Now, at eight years old, she receives
bi-weekly blood draws and check-ups while doing dialysis in her home
for 10-hour treatments every night. She also has a feeding tube that
supplies all her nutrition needs due to her chronic kidney
failure. Nellie’s pancake creation – PaNellie Unicorn Pancakes - is a
stack of multi-colored buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream
and lots of sprinkles and a unicorn face made with strawberries for
the ears, blueberries for the eyes, and an ice cream cone for the horn.
-
Brody Simoncini, Worcester, Mass. Six-year-old Brody was
born with an abdominal wall defect that caused most of his organs
to be on the outside of his body. Treated at Boston Children’s
Hospital, he underwent multiple lifesaving surgeries over the course
of five years, including open heart surgery and an induced coma to
move his organs back inside the stomach. Today, he’s a healthy, active
first-grader. Brody created OREO® Oh My Goodness, a stack of two
buttermilk pancakes with OREO cookie pieces baked in and topped with
vanilla icing and more cookie pieces.
The 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Team visited the IHOP Test Kitchen on Friday,
January 11 to showcase their recipes before a Pancake Panel that
included actress and country music superstar Jana Kramer; IHOP President
Darren Rebelez; and the 2018 IHOP Kid Chef Champion, Starla Chapman. On
February 25, one finalist will be named the 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Champion.
“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day
– Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two
things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” said
Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications. “Our new event
name reflects our desire to do good and support charities like
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All three of our IHOP Kid Chef
finalists — Coleman, Nellie and Brody — inspired us with their
incredible stories of courage and wowed us with their creative pancake
recipes. We can’t wait to see what they do next as the possibilities are
endless, thanks in large part, to the care they received at a CMN
Hospital.”
As the most anticipated food holiday of the year, IHOP Free Pancake Day
has become a pop-culture phenomenon. Every dollar raised during the IHOP
Free Pancake Day campaign stays local. Guests can participate in the
campaign and help IHOP reach its $4 million fundraising goal by:
-
Visiting any IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 during event
hours* to enjoy a free stack of IHOP’s world-famous Original
Buttermilk pancakes and donating to the featured charity.
-
Purchasing a wall icon now through March 12, 2019 to show support.
Guests who buy a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a
future purchase of $10 or more (valid at participating restaurants
only.)**
-
Making an in-restaurant cash contribution or on-check donation at any
IHOP restaurant between now and March 31, 2019.
For more information on IHOP Free Pancake Day and the IHOP Kid Culinary
Team, including participating restaurant hours and charity support,
visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
Contact media@ihop.com to coordinate
IHOP or charity spokesperson interviews, request gift card requests for
audience giveaways, arrange an in-studio pancake demonstration, or
coordinate a remote live-feed from an IHOP location.
* Limit one offer per guest. One free short stack of Buttermilk
Pancakes on March 12, 2019 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; participating
restaurants and hours may vary. Check with your local IHOP restaurant
for details. Dine-in only.
** Issuance and redemption of coupons at participating restaurants
only. Redemption expires Sunday, March 31, 2019 unless otherwise stated.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC
For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things
breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature,
fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular
lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP
restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with
warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,800 IHOP
restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and
the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada,
Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP
restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine
Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170
member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids
across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical
treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and
charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has
raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the
charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various
fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to
save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out
why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your
member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.
ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary
health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission:
Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of
life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer
research around the world, provides free information and support
services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access
to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and
headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United
States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org.
Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800)
955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.
About Shriners Hospitals for Children®
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a system of 22 health care facilities
dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing specialty
pediatric care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs.
Children up to the age of 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal
cord injuries and cleft lip and palate are eligible for admission and
receive all care in a family-centered environment regardless of the
families' ability to pay. For more information visit: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Oreo® and the Oreo Wafer Design are registered trademarks of Mondelez
International Group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005182/en/