Diodes Incorporated : Automotive-Compliant Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver High PSRR and Low Quiescent Current

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today introduced the company's first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1. The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150mA and 300mA respectively and are suitable for any automotive application that requires tight voltage regulation across operating conditions, such as point-of-load power supplies in advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), RF communications, infotainment systems, and cameras.

Automotive manufacturers are integrating an increasing level of ADAS into vehicles with sensors and other sensitive circuits that demand highly stable power supplies. With full production part approval process (PPAP) capability, the AP7315Q and AP7343Q linear regulators can be used in automotive applications that require product qualified to AEC-Q100 with a Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) temperature rating.

The AP7315Q and AP7343Q provide practical alternatives to switching regulators in highly demanding automotive applications. As well as current limiting and short-circuit protection, the LDOs feature an enable input that allows the linear regulators to be switched off when not required. While in use, the regulators have a low quiescent current of just 35μA. Both devices are also available with (AP7315DQ/43DQ) and without (AP7315Q/43Q), an output capacitor discharge feature, which is often required to protect sensitive loads during shutdown, such as CMOS image sensors.

The LDOs feature a high power-supply rejection ratio (PSRR) of 75dB at 1kHz to deliver stable output voltages for sensitive loads from an input voltage of between 1.7V to 5.25V. Output noise is just 60μVrms between 10Hz and 100kHz for a fixed-output voltage of between 1.1V to 3.3V (AP7315Q) or 0.9V to 3.6V (AP7343Q).

Both regulators are supplied in the SOT25 package.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

