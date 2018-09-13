Diodes Incorporated : Bidirectional Buffer from Diodes Incorporated Provides Automatic Connection and Isolation for Serial Busses in Hot-Swap Environment

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and
supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within
the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor
markets, today introduced the PI6ULS5V9511A.
This I2C/SMBus buffer enables hot-swappable line-cards in
‘always-on’ networks, and is available in an assortment of packages.
Rack-based systems enable web servers, networks, and telecommunication
applications using standards such PCI/cPCI, VME, and AdvancedTCA. These
critical systems need to deliver upwards of 99.999% availability, which
makes prolonged maintenance and unplanned downtime unacceptable.
Hot-swapping, or adding and removing line-cards without removing power,
is widely employed to keep these systems running; however, today’s
sensitive, high-speed serial communication busses were not designed to
facilitate hot-swapping.
To address this, the PI6ULS5V9511A provides the protection needed to
hot-swap cards that employ serial busses such as I2C and
SMBus. It provides an effective bidirectional buffer between the card’s
SDA and SCL signals and the system’s live busses. Integrated control
circuits detect bus activity, allowing the PI6ULS5V9511A to maintain
electrical isolation between the live system and the line-card until it
identifies a stop command or the bus is idle, at which point it switches
in the signals without causing bus contention or data disruption. This
eliminates the potential for bus corruption during card insertion and
removal.
Rise-time accelerators are used to meet rise-time requirements on all
data pins, while pre-charge technology minimizes the current required to
overcome the parasitic capacitance present on the data pins. Because the
PI6ULS5V9511A provides drive capabilities it is also an effective buffer
for increasing the fan-out of an I2C/SMBus port.
The PI6ULS5V9511A features an active-high READY pin which indicates to
the system when connection is established, as well as an active-high
ENABLE pin that can be used to isolate the two sides of the
bidirectional buffer. ESD protection exceeds 4000V HBM, as specified in
the JESD22-A114 JEDEC Standard.
The PI6ULS5V9511A is available in three package options to meet the
needs of developers with strict space restrictions. This includes the
SO-8(W), MSOP-8(U), and the smaller UDFN-8(ZW) packages. Further
information is available at www.diodes.com
