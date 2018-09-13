Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Diodes Incorporated    DIOD

DIODES INCORPORATED (DIOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Diodes Incorporated : Bidirectional Buffer from Diodes Incorporated Provides Automatic Connection and Isolation for Serial Busses in Hot-Swap Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today introduced the PI6ULS5V9511A. This I2C/SMBus buffer enables hot-swappable line-cards in ‘always-on’ networks, and is available in an assortment of packages.

Rack-based systems enable web servers, networks, and telecommunication applications using standards such PCI/cPCI, VME, and AdvancedTCA. These critical systems need to deliver upwards of 99.999% availability, which makes prolonged maintenance and unplanned downtime unacceptable. Hot-swapping, or adding and removing line-cards without removing power, is widely employed to keep these systems running; however, today’s sensitive, high-speed serial communication busses were not designed to facilitate hot-swapping.

To address this, the PI6ULS5V9511A provides the protection needed to hot-swap cards that employ serial busses such as I2C and SMBus. It provides an effective bidirectional buffer between the card’s SDA and SCL signals and the system’s live busses. Integrated control circuits detect bus activity, allowing the PI6ULS5V9511A to maintain electrical isolation between the live system and the line-card until it identifies a stop command or the bus is idle, at which point it switches in the signals without causing bus contention or data disruption. This eliminates the potential for bus corruption during card insertion and removal.

Rise-time accelerators are used to meet rise-time requirements on all data pins, while pre-charge technology minimizes the current required to overcome the parasitic capacitance present on the data pins. Because the PI6ULS5V9511A provides drive capabilities it is also an effective buffer for increasing the fan-out of an I2C/SMBus port.

The PI6ULS5V9511A features an active-high READY pin which indicates to the system when connection is established, as well as an active-high ENABLE pin that can be used to isolate the two sides of the bidirectional buffer. ESD protection exceeds 4000V HBM, as specified in the JESD22-A114 JEDEC Standard.

The PI6ULS5V9511A is available in three package options to meet the needs of developers with strict space restrictions. This includes the SO-8(W), MSOP-8(U), and the smaller UDFN-8(ZW) packages. Further information is available at www.diodes.com

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes’ products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes’ corporate headquarters and Americas’ sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes’ wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Recent news releases, annual reports and SEC filings are available at the Company’s website: http://www.diodes.com. Written requests may be sent directly to the Company, or they may be e-mailed to: diodes-fin@diodes.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIODES INCORPORATED
04:01pDIODES INCORPORATED : Bidirectional Buffer from Diodes Incorporated Provides Aut..
BU
01:57pDIODES INCORPORATED : Highly Configurable DC-DC Converter with Integrated H-Brid..
AQ
07:13aDIODES INCORPORATED : Bidirectional Buffer from Diodes Incorporated Provides Aut..
PU
08/15DIODES INCORPORATED : to Participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware an..
BU
08/13DIODES INCORPORATED : Radio Electronics-Highly configurable DC-DC converter offe..
AQ
08/09DIODES INCORPORATED : Highly Configurable DC-DC Converter with Integrated H-Brid..
BU
08/09DIODES INC /DEL/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
08/09DIODES INCORPORATED : Highly Configurable DC-DC Converter with Integrated H-Brid..
PU
08/07DIODES INCORPORATED : INC /DEL/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/07DIODES INC /DEL/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30ONE AMAZING MOMENTUM PLAY WITH A MAJ : Trade War 
08/07Diodes Incorporated's (DIOD) CEO Keh-Shew Lu on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/07Diodes beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 203 M
EBIT 2018 164 M
Net income 2018 95,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,24
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 1 649 M
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keh-Shew Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Julie E. Holland Vice President-Corporate Operations
Richard Dallas White CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED14.86%1 649
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%219 540
INTEL CORPORATION-2.66%207 172
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.60%163 066
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.10%101 633
BROADCOM INC-10.51%99 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.