Diodes Incorporated : Bipolar Transistors from Diodes Incorporated Feature a 3.3mm x 3.3mm Package and Enable Higher Power Density

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced a family of NPN and PNP power bipolar transistors in a small form factor (3.3mm x 3.3mm), offering increased power density for applications requiring up to 100V and 3A. Featuring a smaller form factor, these NPN and PNP transistors enable higher power density designs in gate-driving power MOSFETs and IGBTs, linear DC-DC step-down regulators, PNP LDOs, and load switch circuits.

Targeted at both industrial and consumer markets, the DXTN07xxxxFG (NPN) and DXTP07xxxxFG (PNP) series range from 25V to 100V V CEO ; they also feature total power dissipation of 2W and are rated up to +175°C operation. The transistors are housed in the compact PowerDI®3333 surface mount package measuring just

3.3mm x 3.3mm x 0.8mm, occupying 70% less PCB space than the traditional SOT223, while delivering similar power dissipation in a more thermally efficient package.

The PowerDI3333 package increases PCB throughput by featuring wettable flanks, which help facilitate the high-speed, automatic optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints, thus eliminating the need for X-ray inspection.

The full range of DXTN07xxxxFG and DXTP07xxxxFG devices are sampling commercially with automotive qualification to be completed by end of Q1 2019. They are priced at $0.19 each in 5000 piece quantities.

PowerDI is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

