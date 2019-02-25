Log in
DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated : Bipolar Transistors from Diodes Incorporated Feature a 3.3mm x 3.3mm Package and Enable Higher Power Density

0
02/25/2019 | 01:22am EST

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced a family of NPN and PNP power bipolar transistors in a small form factor (3.3mm x 3.3mm), offering increased power density for applications requiring up to 100V and 3A. Featuring a smaller form factor, these NPN and PNP transistors enable higher power density designs in gate-driving power MOSFETs and IGBTs, linear DC-DC step-down regulators, PNP LDOs, and load switch circuits.

Targeted at both industrial and consumer markets, the DXTN07xxxxFG (NPN) and DXTP07xxxxFG (PNP) series range from 25V to 100V VCEO; they also feature total power dissipation of 2W and are rated up to +175°C operation. The transistors are housed in the compact PowerDI®3333 surface mount package measuring just
3.3mm x 3.3mm x 0.8mm, occupying 70% less PCB space than the traditional SOT223, while delivering similar power dissipation in a more thermally efficient package.

The PowerDI3333 package increases PCB throughput by featuring wettable flanks, which help facilitate the high-speed, automatic optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints, thus eliminating the need for X-ray inspection.

The full range of DXTN07xxxxFG and DXTP07xxxxFG devices are sampling commercially with automotive qualification to be completed by end of Q1 2019. They are priced at $0.19 each in 5000 piece quantities.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

PowerDI is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:21:06 UTC
