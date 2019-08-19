Log in
DIODES INCORPORATED

Diodes Incorporated : (DIOD) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Investigating Incorporated for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

0
08/19/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violation and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQCM: DIOD) (“Diodes” or the “Company”).

If you currently own shares of Diodes and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/diodes-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook – www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 258 M
EBIT 2019 194 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 1 917 M
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,50  $
Last Close Price 37,60  $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keh-Shew Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Julie E. Holland Vice President-Corporate Operations
Richard Dallas White CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED16.55%1 862
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%205 212
INTEL CORPORATION-0.92%204 599
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS29.97%111 894
BROADCOM INC7.67%106 938
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.52%90 601
