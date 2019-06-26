Log in
Diodes Incorporated : Differential Clock Buffers from Diodes Incorporated Meet Demand for Higher Design Margin in Terabit Communications

06/26/2019 | 01:22am EDT

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the PI6C59xxxxx series of differential clock buffers. The series supports Ethernet speeds up to 400Gbit/s and are well-suited for high-performance applications such as data centers and 5G basestations.

The demand for network speeds operating from 25Gbit/s up to 400Gbit/s (known as the Terabit Ethernet, or TbE) is increasing, putting designers of switches and routers under pressure to maintain signal integrity in more challenging environments. The PI6C59xxxxx series of differential clock buffers provides better signal margin while expanding the drive capability of all clock and data signals used in high-speed communications. It covers a wide number of speeds and technologies, as well as combinations of input and output configurations.

The devices in the PI6C59xxxxx series have been designed to increase the fanout of clock sources and improve clock and/or data distribution in communication applications operating between 1.5GHz and 6GHz. This covers 25G, 40G, 56G, 100G, and 400GbE, as demanded by a wide variety of applications where low jitter and fast rise/fall times are required. The ultra-low additive jitter of the devices is around 10fs, to deliver improved jitter margins to maintain overall accuracy. All devices are available in the TQFN package outline, and provide good thermal conductivity in a small footprint. This is increasingly important for data center and basestation applications, where suppliers need increased power density, performance, bandwidth, and functionality.

With 13 variants in the PI6C59xxxxx series, it covers all of the main signaling technologies used in high-speed networking, including CML (current mode logic), LVDS (low voltage differential signaling), LVPECL (low voltage positive emitter coupled logic) and SSTL (stub series terminated logic), as well as LVCMOS. Configurations include 2, 4, 12, and 16-output for fanout buffers and data/clock buffers.

The PI6C59xxxxx series is supplied in the TQFN package with pin counts from 16 to 48. Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:21:06 UTC
