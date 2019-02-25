Log in
Diodes Incorporated : Extends its Product Family of PCI Express 2.0 Packet Switches with Low Power Solutions

0
02/25/2019 | 10:03pm EST

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced it has extended its line of PCI Express (PCIe) Gen 2.0 solutions with four new 3- and 4-port, 4-lane packet switches, designed to meet the needs of 5G, IoT, and AI networks. They are well-suited for applications such as 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi Routers, STB, security systems, IPC, NAS and other power-sensitive, high-performance networks.

The PI7C9X2G304SV, PI7C9X2G304EV, PI7C9X2G404SV, and PI7C9X2G404EV, featuring integrated clock buffers, provide cost-effective, low-power solutions to increase the fan-out of a PCIe port on application processors, SoCs, FPGAs, and chipsets targeting the embedded, networking, storage, PC, and consumer sectors.

The PI7C9X2G304SV and PI7C9X2G304EV offer 3-ports/4-lanes, while the PI7C9X2G404SV and PI7C9X2G404EV provide 4-ports/4-lanes. All of the devices are compliant with: PCIe base specification (rev. 2.1), PCIe CEM specification (rev. 2.0), PCI-to-PCI bridge architecture specification (rev. 2.1), the system management bus (SMBus) specification, and the advanced configuration power interface (ACPI) specification.

PCI packet switches increase the fan-out of a PCI port. As well as providing either 3- or 4-ports and 4-lanes, the new devices offer extended virtual channel capability, providing two virtual channels and support for eight traffic class channels. The low power design keeps power dissipation down to as low as 300mW and even lower, at 35mW, during L1.1 D3 hot state. Peer-to-peer switching between two downstream ports is also supported, with a typical latency of just 150ns for packets routed through the switches, without blocking. Unused downstream ports are automatically put into idle mode to further minimize power consumption.

The maximum payload is 512-byte and each port can be individually configured to deliver the optimal driver current and de-emphasis level. The parts also implement downstream port containment in the event of a sudden loss of power or other failure, which helps enable high availability in end systems. The devices feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

The PI7C9X2G304SV and PI7C9X2G404SV are available in the 128-pin LQFP package (14mm x 14mm) and the PI7C9X2G304EV and PI7C9X2G404EV are available in the 136-pin aQFN package (10mm x 10mm).

Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 03:02:02 UTC
