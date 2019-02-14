Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Diodes Incorporated    DIOD

DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diodes Incorporated : Grade 0 Automotive-Compliant Omnipolar Hall-Effect Switches from Diodes Incorporated are Designed for Robust Automotive Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:12am EST

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced its market-leading AH356xQ series of omnipolar Hall-effect switches, which are fully certified for automotive applications and qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 0. Typical applications for these rugged Hall-effect switches include position and proximity sensing, open and close detection, level detection and flow metering. The switches feature a wide operating voltage range of 3V to 28V with an impressive 8kV HBM ESD rating.

As well as being fully certified to meet environmental, quality and regulatory demands in the automotive industry, the AH356xQ series has been designed to meet AEC-Q100 Grade 0, meaning it can operate across an extended ambient temperature range of
-40°C to +150°C. Other features include input supply reverse polarity and overvoltage protection, along with output overvoltage and overcurrent protection.

'These high-voltage rugged automotive-qualified omnipolar Hall-effect switches are well-suited for automotive proximity and level detection applications', said Simon Ramsdale, worldwide automotive IC marketing manager for Diodes Incorporated. 'Thanks to their Grade 0 qualification, these switches offer a great combination of performance and robustness.'

The AH356xQ series offers three devices available with different tight magnetic switching thresholds, all offering high threshold stability and low temperature drift. All of the devices in the AH356xQ series feature active-low, open-drain outputs and offer fast power-up (10µs) and response times (3.75µs), making the devices particularly suitable for time-critical applications in protection and fault detection.

The AH356xQ series is available in SOT23 (tape-and-reel) and SIP-3 ('ammo' or bulk) packages. Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 06:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIODES INCORPORATED
01:12aDIODES INCORPORATED : Grade 0 Automotive-Compliant Omnipolar Hall-Effect Switche..
PU
02/13DIODES INC /DEL/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
02/13DIODES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13DIODES INCORPORATED : CORRECTING and REPLACING Diodes Incorporated Reports Fourt..
BU
02/08DIODES INCORPORATED : annual earnings release
02/05DIODES INCORPORATED : Wide Voltage Omnipolar Hall Effect Switches from Diodes In..
AQ
02/04DIODES INC /DEL/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/04DIODES INCORPORATED : to Buy Texas Instruments Scotland Plant
DJ
02/04DIODES INCORPORATED : to Acquire Texas Instruments' Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fab..
BU
01/31DIODES INCORPORATED : Wide Voltage Omnipolar Hall Effect Switches from Diodes In..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 278 M
EBIT 2019 194 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Finance 2019 2,04 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 13,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 1 878 M
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keh-Shew Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Julie E. Holland Vice President-Corporate Operations
Richard Dallas White CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED12.40%1 821
INTEL CORPORATION6.56%224 895
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 525
BROADCOM INC9.87%113 787
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.63%100 602
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.24%92 214
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.