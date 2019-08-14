Diodes Incorporated : Non-Isolated Buck Switchers from Diodes Incorporated Provide High-Voltage AC-DC Conversion with Low Standby Current for Always-On Appliances

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the AP3917 family of universal AC-DC, non-isolated buck (step-down) power switchers for low-power applications, such as small appliances and IoT endpoints powered by an offline supply. Family members include the AP3917B (170mA nominal load), AP3917C (270mA), and AP3917D (370mA).

The need for direct, non-isolated AC-DC conversion in a small form factor, with high levels of efficiency and low standby current, is increasing due to the proliferation of small household, office, and industrial appliances that operate as standalone devices or as part of the IoT.

The AP3917 family of buck switchers is designed to provide highly efficient, offline power conversion for light-load applications. Discontinuous and continuous conduction modes are both supported.

The AP3917 buck switcher can convert a full-wave rectified, AC input voltage between 85VAC and 265VAC to a nominal 8.0V DC output. Its non-isolated design requires no external transformer and very few external components, saving space and BoM cost.

With a no-load power consumption of less than 30mW, the AP3917 buck switchers are particularly suitable for small appliances that operate in standby mode for prolonged periods when connected to an AC outlet. Its low-power credentials and small solution size also make the AP3917 appropriate for IoT devices that are always connected but not always active.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

