Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Diodes Incorporated    DIOD

DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diodes Incorporated : USB Type-C Port Switch from Diodes Incorporated Enables Latest Mobile Devices to Continue Supporting Legacy Data and Audio Signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:19am EDT

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the PI3A6386 USB Type-C™ multimedia port switch, designed to enable manufacturers to continue supporting legacy data and analog peripherals through USB Type-C ports. As a result of the adoption of USB Type-C ports in mobile phones and tablets, manufacturers are removing other ports such as USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio sockets. The PI3A6386 port switch enables legacy data and audio signals to be passed through the USB Type-C port, allowing consumers to continue using existing peripherals.

The performance of the PI3A6386 port switch ensures a high level of audio quality, without signal distortion or noise. It includes autonomous microphone and ground line switching, while its CMOS design delivers an ON resistance of just 1Ω for the audio switching transistor. Low crosstalk between data and audio channels was also a design priority for the PI3A6386, and it succeeds here with a crosstalk rejection of -85dB at 30kHz.

Other design features include a programmable soft-start and soft-stop time, which eliminates the pop and click that audio signals can experience when they are DC-coupled. This delivers an audio experience free from distortion. The PI3A6386 operates from a supply of between 1.7V and 5.5V, making it suitable for portable devices. It can also process signals of ±3V, which further improves the dynamic range and audio quality.

The PI3A6386 supports USB 2.0 High Speed and Full Speed signals and USB Type-C Audio Accessory Mode. The THD of -110dB is maintained from 20Hz to 20kHz with a signal of 2.0V RMS into a 32Ω load. Separate ground switches are also used for the audio and data signals, to further minimize crosstalk.

The PI3A6386 is available in the TQFN-24 package. Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

USB Type-C is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 05:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIODES INCORPORATED
01:19aDIODES INCORPORATED : USB Type-C Port Switch from Diodes Incorporated Enables La..
PU
06/11DIODES INCORPORATED : Voltage Level Translator from Diodes Incorporated Provides..
AQ
06/05DIODES INCORPORATED : Voltage Level Translator from Diodes Incorporated Provides..
PU
05/22DIODES INCORPORATED : Super Barrier Rectifier Technology from Diodes Incorporate..
PU
05/21DIODES INCORPORATED : Single-Stage, High Power Factor LED Driver-Controller from..
PU
05/17DIODES INC /DEL/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/14DIODES INCORPORATED : USB PD Controller from Diodes Incorporated Supports Standa..
AQ
05/13DIODES INC /DEL/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
05/09DIODES INCORPORATED : Versatile Boost Controller for LED/LCD Applications from D..
AQ
05/07DIODES INCORPORATED : INC /DEL/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 264 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
P/E ratio 2020 11,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 1 671 M
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 42,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keh-Shew Lu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Julie E. Holland Vice President-Corporate Operations
Richard Dallas White CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED4.99%1 570
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%194 570
BROADCOM INC11.48%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.51%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION12.93%81 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About