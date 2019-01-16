Diodes Incorporated : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on February 13

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer
and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products
within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor
markets, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at
4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth
quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results.
Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes
Incorporated, will be Rick White, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang,
Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl,
Director of Investor Relations. The Company intends to distribute the
announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results on
that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).
Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call
using the following information:
Date: Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-232-8957
International
Call Number: +1-315-625-6979
Pass code: 9939905
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available
until February 20, 2019 at midnight Central Time. The replay dial-in
number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 9939905. International
callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the
prompt.
Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the
Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor
Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.diodes.com.
Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the
start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio
software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of
the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly
thereafter on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600
and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and
supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within
the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor
markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing,
communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes’ products
include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices,
function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators,
Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including
LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and
linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special
function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage
supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing,
connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed
signals. Diodes’ corporate headquarters and Americas’ sales office are
located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and
engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan;
Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and
Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes’ wafer fabrication facility is located in
Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China.
Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan,
Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus, and
Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices
are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China;
Seongnam-si, South Korea; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, with
support offices throughout the world.
Recent news releases, annual reports and SEC filings are available at
the Company’s website: http://www.diodes.com.
Written requests may be sent directly to the Company, or they may be
e-mailed to: diodes-fin@diodes.com.
