DionyMed Brands : Appoints Consumer Brand Development Expert, Michelle Sitton, as Chief Marketing Officer

DionyMed
Brands Inc. (“DionyMed” or “Company”) (CSE: DYME), a multi-state
vertically integrated cannabis brand and delivery platform, today
announced it has appointed Michelle Sitton as the Company’s new Chief
Marketing Officer (“CMO”), effective immediately.
Ms. Sitton joins DionyMed leveraging over 20 years of strategic
marketing and brand development experience for cannabis and natural
products. In her role as CMO, Ms. Sitton will lead DionyMed’s
brand-building, product development and go-to market strategy. Her
extensive industry experience within the cannabis and natural foods
industries will be instrumental as the Company further expands its
cannabis brand portfolio and enhances its market position.
“Michelle brings over 20 years of consumer brand experience at top tier
CPG companies, like Nestlé, and cannabis companies, like Curaleaf, Inc.,
to the DYME Brands team,” said Edward Fields, Chief Executive Officer of
DionyMed. “Her understanding of the cannabis and natural food industries
coupled with her outstanding track record makes her uniquely qualified
to help bring DYME’s brands to life. Given her previous success
developing several award-winning cannabis brands at Curaleaf, Michelle
is undoubtedly the right Chief Marketing Officer to support our rapidly
growing portfolio of brands.”
Most recently, Ms. Sitton served as the Acting Head of Brand and
Marketing at Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis
operator in the United States, where she created five cannabis brands
from strategy through launch. Prior to Curaleaf, she served as
Innovation and Product Development Team Leader at Navitas Organics,
leading new product development and Sales/Marketing process improvement
projects. She also spent several years in brand management at Nestlè US,
winning a Global Innovation award for her work at PowerBar. She has also
held several marketing strategist positions for startups, served as
Director of Marketing for several food brands, and has worked with
multiple clients in the food/wine and social impact industry in her role
as Founder and CEO of Blue Parrot Marketing.
“I am excited to join the DionyMed team at this watershed moment in the
history of the cannabis industry,” Ms. Sitton commented. “The Company
brings an exciting new approach to the industry, with the potential for
significant growth in the short- and long-term. DionyMed’s leadership
team has demonstrated, not only a keen understanding of the industry,
but a business model that will be able to quickly adapt to the
fast-moving pace of the industry at large. I look forward to working
with the team to take DionyMed Brands to the next level.”
About DionyMed
Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands and
distribution platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and
award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.
DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape
cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves more than 700
dispensaries and completes over 40,000 Direct-To-Consumer deliveries
each month with its growing portfolio of products and brands. Learn more
at www.DionyMed.com and
follow @DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.
