Dios Fastigheter : Diös Fastigheter's Interim report Jan-Jun 2019

Property management income has continued to improve, increasing by 11 per cent year on year. The surplus ratio has increased, driven by higher rents as well as reduced costs.

Rental income increase was 3 per cent and totals SEK 922 million (896)

Property management income increase was 11 per cent to SEK 469 million (421)

Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 131 million (227) and for derivatives to SEK 1 million (12)

Profit after tax was SEK 493 million (587)

Earnings per share were SEK 3.63 (4.34) − The first half of the year has been good. Several new build projects that will add a further dimension to our business are well under way, and we are cutting our costs and increasing the value and quality of our portfolio. Diös has a unique position and a well diversified property portfolio that continues to generate strong and stable cash flows, says Knut Rost, CEO.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 5July 2019.

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops both commercial and residential properties in prioritized growth cities. With a market value of approx. SEK 21.8 billion, a portfolio of 331 properties and a lettable area of 1,473,000 sq.m, our vision is to be the most active and sought-after landlord in our market. The market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se