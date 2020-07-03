Log in
Diös Fastigheter publ : Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2020

07/03/2020 | 01:14am EDT
Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2020
After a, to say at least, tumultuous spring with a focus on decisiveness, proactivity and engaging in close dialogue with our tenants, Diös today reports a good outcome for the period. Our surplus ratio increased to 65 per cent while the property management income decreases by 2 per cent, which is mainly driven by temporary rent discounts. The discounts amount to SEK -24 million, net, and are linked to the Swedish government's rent support scheme. Unrealised changes in the value of properties are mainly affected by changes in inflation assumptions.
  • Income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 928 million (922)
  • Property management income decrease was 2 per cent and totals SEK 458 million (469)
  • Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK -143 million (131) and for derivatives to SEK 0 million (1)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 246 million (493)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.83 (3.63)

− There is still considerable uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic and the economy. Our first priority remains on human health and safety. While remaining mindful and respectful of the challenges that lie ahead, we are in strong position financially. We have a well-diversified portfolio and, above all, our employees has shown that it is possible to make a difference by taking an active approach. It is clear to me, that through our unique position and ability to act, we continue to create shareholder value in many ways, says Knut Rost, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös
Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: knut.rost@dios.seRolf Larsson, CFO. Diös
Phone: +46 (0)10- 470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on July 3, 2020.

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops both commercial and residential properties in prioritized growth cities. With a market value of approx. SEK 23.5 billion, a portfolio of 337 properties and a lettable area of 1,486,000 sq.m, our vision is to create the most inspiring cities in Sweden. The market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, SE-831 22Östersund | Phone: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se| Corp Id: 556501-1771

Disclaimer

Diös Fastigheter AB published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 05:13:09 UTC
