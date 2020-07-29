DIP : Notice of New Executive Structure

Log in
July 29, 2020

For Immediate Release

DIP Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

President and CEO Hideki Tomita

(Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Makiko Hamabe

Executive Officer, Business Management Headquarters,

General Manager of Corporate Communication Division

Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Notice of New Executive Structure

DIP Corporation ("DIP") announces its new executive structure as described below following decisions taken on personnel changes of its board directors at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 29, 2020 and an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held subsequently.

■New executive structure (as of July 29, 2020)

(1) Board directors

Name

Position

Hideki Tomita

Executive President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Masatsugu Shidachi

Director and COO (Chief Operating Officer)

Kazuhisa Iwata

Director and CBO (Chief Business Officer)

Katsumi Ueki

Director and CIO (Chief Information Officer)

Michiyo Maehara

Director *1 *2

Eriko Tanabe

Director *1 *2

*1 External board director

*2 Designated independent officer as stipulated under the regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and registered as such with the Exchange.

―1―

(2) Executive officers

(Asterisks (*) indicate new appointments)

Name

Position

Executive Officer

Takatsune Inoue

Executive Manager of Tokyo Urban Area and East Japan Area

Headquarters*

General Manager of Tokyo Urban Area Division

Executive Officer

Suguru Ikeda

Executive Manager of Central and West Japan Area Headquarters*

General Manager of West Japan Area Division*

Tomohiro Kitazato

Executive Officer

Executive Manager of HR Headquarters*

Jun Sagano

Executive Officer

Executive Manager of Business Solution Headquarters*

Executive Officer

Goryu Hada

Executive Manager of Planning & Management Headquarters*

General Manager of Planning Division

Hideki Miura

Executive Officer

Executive Manager of AI/RPA Headquarters

Executive Officer

Kei Shinto

Service Development Headquarters

General Manager of Next-Generation Business Preparation Division

Executive Officer

Nobuaki Kito

CHO (Chief Human Officer) and Executive Manager of Personnel

Headquarters

Executive Officer

Haruhiko Arai

Business Management Headquarters

General Manager of Business Planning Division

Executive Officer

Makiko Hamabe

Business Management Headquarters

General Manager of Corporate Communication Division

―2―

(3) General managers

(Asterisks (*) indicate new appointments)

Name

Position

Shinya Sanda

Tokyo Urban Area and East Japan Area Headquarters

General Manager of East Japan Area Division

Yasunori Tashiro

Central and West Japan Area Headquarters

General Manager of West Japan Area Division*

Hideyuki Yanagita

General Manager of Agency Business Division

Hiroyuki Ito

General Manager of NEXT Business Division

Goro Mizoguchi

General Manager of Permanent Placement Business Division

Ryo Morita

Planning & Management Headquarters

General Manager of Ad Creation Division

Akihiko Masukawa

Planning & Management Headquarters

General Manager of Sales Planning Division

Tomu Matsuda

AI/RPA Headquarters

General Manager of Sales Division

Koji Sugano

AI/RPA Headquarters

General Manager of Product Division

Naokazu Shibasaki

Service Development Headquarters

General Manager of Marketing Office

Akio Watanabe

Service Development Headquarters

General Manager of Systems Division

Tadatoshi Honma

Business Management Headquarters

General Manager of Administration Division

(Note) English documents are prepared as a courtesy to our stakeholders. In the event of any inconsistency between English-language documents and the Japanese-language documents, the Japanese-language documents will prevail.

―3―

Disclaimer

DIP Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 08:05:04 UTC
