DIP : Notice of New Executive Structure

July 29, 2020

For Immediate Release

DIP Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

President and CEO Hideki Tomita

(Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Makiko Hamabe

Executive Officer, Business Management Headquarters,

General Manager of Corporate Communication Division

Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Notice of New Executive Structure

DIP Corporation ("DIP") announces its new executive structure as described below following decisions taken on personnel changes of its board directors at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 29, 2020 and an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held subsequently.

■New executive structure (as of July 29, 2020)

(1) Board directors

Name Position Hideki Tomita Executive President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Masatsugu Shidachi Director and COO (Chief Operating Officer) Kazuhisa Iwata Director and CBO (Chief Business Officer) Katsumi Ueki Director and CIO (Chief Information Officer) Michiyo Maehara Director *1 *2 Eriko Tanabe Director *1 *2

*1 External board director

*2 Designated independent officer as stipulated under the regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and registered as such with the Exchange.