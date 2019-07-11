Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diploma PLC    DPLM   GB0001826634

DIPLOMA PLC

(DPLM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 11:35:11 am
1342 GBp   -2.04%
02:08aDIPLOMA : Acquisition
PU
05/23DIPLOMA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/01DIPLOMA : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diploma : Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:08am EDT

DIPLOMA PLC

12 CHARTERHOUSE SQUARE, LONDON EC1M 6AX

TELEPHONE: +44 (0)20 7549 5700

FACSIMILE: +44 (0)20 7549 5715

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 July 2019

DIPLOMA PLC

ACQUISITION OF VIRGINIA SEALING PRODUCTS

FOR INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £56.0m (US$70m)

Diploma PLC, the international group supplying specialised technical products, technical services and value-add services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets and trade of Virginia Sealing Products, Inc. ('VSP').

VSP is a leading supplier of high-quality gaskets and fluid sealing products, as well as customised solutions, to the industrial MRO market. The business specialises in customers processing and transporting hazardous and corrosive materials, along with those in other industrial markets, including power generation, pulp and paper and marine. VSP is built on strong, long-standing customer and supplier relationships supported by value-add servicing. The business is based in Virginia, with operations throughout the southern United States.

Prior to acquisition, VSP was owned by Paul and David Malgee, together with minority shareholdings held by key members of the Executive management team. Following the acquisition, the Executive management team will remain with the business in their current roles.

In the year ended 31 December 2018, VSP reported audited revenues of £35.7m (US$44.6m) and profit before tax of £5.8m (US$7.3m). Gross assets at 31 December 2018 were £10.2m (US$12.8m). After adjusting for finance costs and certain non-recurring expenditure, adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was £6.4m (US$8.0m). The initial cash consideration, before acquisition costs, is £56.0m (US$70.0m), subject to minor working capital adjustments and represents a multiple of ca. 9x adjusted historic operating profit. Further deferred consideration of up to a maximum of £8.0m (US$10.0m) and consistent with the initial transaction multiple, may be payable in late 2020 subject to achievement of operating profit targets.

The acquisition will be funded through existing cash resources and new debt facilities. Diploma PLC will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with Net Debt:EBITDA unlikely to exceed 0.5x, following this transaction.

We expect this acquisition to be immediately earnings enhancing for the Group and will be reported as part of the Seals Sector activities.

Johnny Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of Diploma PLC said:

'We are delighted to welcome VSP into the Diploma Group. The business has an excellent management team, a strong service culture, and an impressive customer and supplier base. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy and provides an exciting opportunity to extend our Seals activities in North America.'

Tulchan Communications -

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Martin Robinson

David Allchurch

Diploma PLC -

+44 (0)20 7549 5700

Johnny Thomson, Group Chief Executive Officer

Nigel Lingwood, Group Finance Director

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Diploma PLCis an international group supplying specialised technical products, technical services and

value-add services to the Life Sciences, Seals and Controls industries.

Diploma's businesses are focussed on supplying essential productsand services which are funded by

the customers' operating rather than their capital budgets, providing recurring income and stable revenue growth.

Our businesses then design their individual business models to closely meet the requirements of their customers, offering a blend of high-quality customer service, deep technical support and value adding activities. By supplying essentialsolutions, not just products, we build strong long term relationships with our customers and suppliers, which support attractive and sustainable margins.

Finally we encourage an entrepreneurial culture in our businesses through our decentralised management structure. We want our managers to feel that they have the freedom to run their own businesses, while being able to draw on the support and resources of a larger group. These essential valuesensure that decisions are made close to the customer and that the businesses are agile and responsive to changes in the market and the competitive environment.

The Group employs ca. 1,800 employees and its principal operating businesses are located in the UK, Northern Europe, North America and Australia.

Over the last ten years, the Group has grown adjusted earnings per share at an average of ca. 13%p.a. through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Diploma is a member of the FTSE 250 with a market capitalisation of ca. £1.6bn.

Further information on Diploma PLC can be found at www.diplomaplc.com

LEI: 2138008OG17VYG8FGR19

Further information on Diploma PLC, together with a copy of this Announcement, is available at www.diplomaplc.com

Disclaimer

Diploma plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIPLOMA PLC
02:08aDIPLOMA : Acquisition
PU
05/23DIPLOMA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/01DIPLOMA : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
03/27DIPLOMA : Half Year Trading Update
PU
02/25DIPLOMA : Directorate Appointments
PU
01/16DIPLOMA : Directorate Change
PU
01/11DIPLOMA PLC : quaterly sales release
2018DIPLOMA : Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM
PU
2018DIPLOMA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DIPLOMA : shares advance as annual profits rise in wake of CEO departure
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 529 M
EBIT 2019 93,1 M
Net income 2019 63,0 M
Finance 2019 57,6 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart DIPLOMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Diploma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,8  GBP
Last Close Price 13,4  GBP
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Edward Nicholas Executive Chairman
Nigel Peter Lingwood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Charles Max Packshaw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Patrick Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Thorburn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMA PLC10.91%1 898
FASTENAL COMPANY20.75%17 895
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES9.88%2 287
NOW INC18.38%1 498
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-18.25%1 400
MRC GLOBAL INC36.39%1 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About