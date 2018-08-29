Log in
DIPLOMA PLC (DPLM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/29 10:22:28 am
1408.5 GBp   +3.19%
DIPLOMA : CEO steps down after four months in charge
RE
08:07aDIPLOMA : Trading Statement
PU
08/22DIPLOMA : Acquisition
PU
Diploma : CEO steps down after four months in charge

08/29/2018 | 09:06am CEST

(Reuters) - Diploma Plc Chief Executive Richard Ingram has stepped down after just four months in charge, the technical products and services provider said on Wednesday, giving no further details on the reasons for his departure and putting non-executive director John Nicholas in interim charge.

Shares in the company fell 4.6 percent on opening in London.

"The board believes that a change in CEO is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders," Nicholas said in a statement issued along with the company's full-year results.

"The Board is fully committed to the Group's successful long term strategy and, as reported in today's Trading Update, the

Company continues to perform well," he added.

Ingram, formerly president of Smiths Detection, a unit of engineering company Smiths Group Plc, joined the company's board on April 23 after his appointment was announced in January.

In a separate statement, Diploma said full-year results would be in-line with expectations, adding that it expects overall revenue to be up 7 percent for the full-year.

Operating margins for the year is also expected to be in-line with expectations, Diploma said.

Its Life Sciences business is expected report a 6 percent revenue rise, helped by a strong contribution from its acquisition of Australian diagnostic business Abacus dx, the company said.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIPLOMA PLC -0.81% 1354 Delayed Quote.9.46%
SMITHS GROUP 0.09% 1629 Delayed Quote.9.23%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 477 M
EBIT 2018 79,9 M
Net income 2018 58,4 M
Finance 2018 48,8 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 26,68
P/E ratio 2019 25,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 1 537 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target -9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Ingram Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Peter Lingwood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Charles Max Packshaw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Patrick Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Thorburn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMA PLC9.46%1 975
FASTENAL COMPANY7.92%16 936
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES13.00%2 980
AHLSELL AB (PUBL)-0.28%2 493
NOW INC53.49%1 853
MRC GLOBAL INC19.56%1 775
