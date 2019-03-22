Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diplomat Pharmacy Inc    DPLO

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

(DPLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Diplomat investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was "expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges."

On this news, the price of Diplomat's shares plummeted over 56%.

The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diplomat-pharmacy-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-diplomat-pharmacy-inc---dplo-300817267.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
03/22DIPLOMAT PHARMACY CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100..
PR
03/22Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/22DIPLOMAT PHARMACY : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amarin Corp..
PR
03/18DIPLOMAT PHARMACY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/17Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors of Important Deadlin..
PR
03/15DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
03/15JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.
PR
03/15DIPLOMAT PHARMACEUTICALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.