DIPLOMAT PHARMACY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat
Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company’s securities
between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Central District of California.
Get Help
Diplomat investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-securities-litigation-1
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuits
Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release
of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the
amount of an impairment charge, which was “expected to be equal to a
significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible
assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018,
prior to impairment charges.”
On this news, the price of Diplomat’s shares plummeted over 56%.
The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
