DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - DPLO

0
02/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO).

On February 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was postponing the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the extent of an impairment charge. Further, the impairment charge “is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.”

On this news, the price of Diplomat’s shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Diplomat and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a Diplomat shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dplo/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
