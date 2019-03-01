DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Diplomat and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dplo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2019.

Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was "expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges."

On this news, the price of Diplomat's shares plummeted over 56%.

The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.

