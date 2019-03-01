Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diplomat Pharmacy Inc    DPLO

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

(DPLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Diplomat and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dplo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was "expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges."

On this news, the price of Diplomat's shares plummeted over 56%.

The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diplomat-pharmacy-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-300805145.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
11:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Di..
BU
10:51pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
10:00pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
02/28DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
02/28DIPLOMAT PHARMACY : Announces Resignation of Jeff Park from Board of Directors
PR
02/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diplomat ..
BU
02/25Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Diplomat Pha..
PR
02/25DPLO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
PR
02/25FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02/24Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmac..
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.