DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

(DPLO)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

03/15/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Diplomat and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dplo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was “expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.”

On this news, the price of Diplomat’s shares plummeted over 56%.

The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 540 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 -2,84 M
Debt 2018 610 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 478 M
Chart DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Duration : Period :
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Griffin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Rice Executive Vice President-Operations
Atul Kavthekar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dave Loschinskey Chief Information Officer
Philip R. Hagerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC-58.77%478
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.71%72 481
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.88%45 115
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE22.60%24 198
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.94%15 068
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES15.07%12 176
