(DPLO) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat") (NYSE: DPLO) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Diplomat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Diplomat common stock during the Class Period, February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019

