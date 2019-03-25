Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

03/25/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Diplomat investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was “expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” On this news, shares of fell $7.59 or 56%, to close at $5.87 on February 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Diplomat during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 828 M
EBIT 2019 92,9 M
Net income 2019 -32,3 M
Debt 2019 561 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 445 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Griffin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Rice Executive Vice President-Operations
Atul Kavthekar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dave Loschinskey Chief Information Officer
Philip R. Hagerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC-55.65%445
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.47%72 688
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)8.03%46 182
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE20.73%23 790
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS22.13%15 216
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES16.09%12 284
