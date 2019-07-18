Log in
Diplomat Pharmacy : to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Operating Results August 9

0
07/18/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

FLINT, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), will release its second-quarter 2019 operating results before market open Friday, August 9. A conference call and live webcast will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy (PRNewsFoto/Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.)

Shareholders and interested participants can listen to a live broadcast by calling 833.286.5805 (647.689.4450 for international callers) and entering participation code 7394702, starting about 15 minutes before the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Diplomat's website at ir.diplomat.is. The site will host an audio recording and supplemental investor information for 90 days.

About Diplomat
Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

CONTACT:
Terri Anne Powers, Vice President of Investor Relations
312.889.5244 | tpowers@diplomat.is

Jennifer Pavlovich, Corporate Communications Manager
810.768.9282 | press@diplomat.is

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diplomat-to-release-second-quarter-2019-operating-results-august-9-300887639.html

SOURCE Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
