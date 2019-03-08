Log in
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC

(DPLO)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/08/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 25, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Diplomat downplayed its success in integrating its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, companies it acquired in 2017. As a result, the Company had to record a non-cash impairment charge of $630 million related to the PBM business and its acquisitions. Based on this charge, the Company withdrew its 2019 full-year outlook. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Diplomat, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 540 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 -2,84 M
Debt 2018 610 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Duration : Period :
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Griffin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Rice Executive Vice President-Operations
Atul Kavthekar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dave Loschinskey Chief Information Officer
Philip R. Hagerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC-56.91%432
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.58%67 915
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.96%43 444
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE18.04%23 066
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.92%14 377
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.12%11 758
