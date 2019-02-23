Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat Pharmacy" or the "Company") (NYSE: DPLO), a specialty pharmacy company. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Diplomat Pharmacy's publicly traded securities may be affected.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat Pharmacy said it was postponing the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results and the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K as the Company and its auditors finalize the level of an impairment charge. The release of Diplomat Pharmacy's financial results has been delayed until March 15, 2019 and the Company said it expects to file its 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 soon afterwards.

The Company's February 22, 2019 press release states, in part that "[t]he postponement is due primarily to the recent determination by Diplomat and its auditors that the company will need to record a non-cash impairment charge related to its PBM business. This charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges. The charge relates to the 2017 acquisitions of NPS and LDI and is driven by reduced financial forecasts for the PBM business."

