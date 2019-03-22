Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 25

03/22/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) securities during the period from February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Diplomat made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (ii) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; and (iii) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat revealed that it would be postponing its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results since it needed to record a non-cash impairment charge in connection with its PBM business. Diplomat also renounced its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook from January.

On this news, Diplomat’s share price fell $7.59 per share, more than 56%, to close at $5.87 on February 22, 2019.

If you acquired Diplomat securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 828 M
EBIT 2019 92,9 M
Net income 2019 -32,3 M
Debt 2019 561 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 474 M
Chart DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Duration : Period :
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,06 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Griffin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Rice Executive Vice President-Operations
Atul Kavthekar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dave Loschinskey Chief Information Officer
Philip R. Hagerman Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC-52.75%474
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.39%74 453
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)10.01%47 030
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE23.91%24 586
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS23.69%15 411
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES17.17%12 398
