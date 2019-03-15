LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat" or the "Company")(NYSE:DPLO) of the April 25, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Diplomat securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01369 was filed on February 24, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 due to a "recent determination" that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business.

On this news, Diplomat's share price fell from 13.46 per share on February 21, 2019 to a closing price of 5.87 on February 22, 2019: a $7.59 or a 56.39% drop.

