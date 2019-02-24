Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. – DPLO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) from February 26, 2018 through
February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Diplomat investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed
its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included
LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had
acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a
non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million
relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the
foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year
outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and
prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered
the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
