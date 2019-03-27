Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that class
action lawsuits have been filed against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.
(“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO), and certain other
defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If
you purchased Diplomat common stock between February 26, 2018 and
February 21, 2019, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney
at (844) 818-6980 for more information.
Diplomat operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United
States. In late 2017, the Company entered the pharmacy benefit
management (“PBM”) business through its December 2017 acquisition of LDI
Holding Company, LLC, doing business as LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services
(“LDI Integrated”), and its November 2017 acquisition of Pharmaceutical
Technologies, Inc., doing business as National Pharmaceutical Services
(“National Pharmaceutical”).
The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i)
Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM
business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two
companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (ii) consequently,
Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of
approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017
acquisitions; (iii) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its
preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior;
and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business,
operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing
it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018, due to a “recent determination” that it would need to
record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630
million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business. Diplomat
also disclosed that it was withdrawing its preliminary 2019 full-year
outlook provided in January.
On this news, the price of Diplomat shares fell $7.59, over 56%, to
close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Diplomat stock between February 26, 2018 and
February 21, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this
notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at
(844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.
The lead plaintiff deadline is April 25, 2019.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005674/en/