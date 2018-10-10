Direcional Engenharia : 3Q18 Operational Preview

OPERATING PREVIEW

3Q18

Belo Horizonte, October 09th, 2018 - Direcional Engenharia S.A., one of the largest homebuilders and real estate development companies in Brazil, focused on developing large scale low-income projects, and operating in all regions of the Brazilian territory, discloses here its operating statements for the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18). Except when indicated otherwise, all the amounts presented in this document are expressed in local currency (Brazilian reais - R$), and the Potential Sales Value (PSV) demonstrates the consolidated number (100%).

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

IN 9M18, DIRECIONAL ANNOUNCES LAUNCHES OF R$ 1.4 BILLION, A GROWTH OF 122% YoY. FOR THE SAME PERIOD, MCMV 2 AND 3 LAUNCHES REACHED

R$ 1.2 BILLION, A GROWTH OF 135%.

OPERATING EVOLUTION IN THE MCMV 2 AND 3

The charts below show the Company's operating evolution in the MCMV 2 and 3 segment. Worth noting is that over the last 12 months launches accumulated more than R$ 1.6 billion and sales amounted to R$ 1 billion, a growth of 88% and 74% compared to the same period of last year.

Launches

Net Sales

(PSV 100% - R$ million)

(PSV 100% - R$ million)

+74% 1.609

3Q17 LTM

4Q17 LTM

1Q18 LTM

2Q18 LTM

3Q18 LTM

3Q17 LTM

4Q17 LTM

1Q18 LTM

2Q18 LTM

3Q18 LTM

LAUNCHES

In 3Q18, Direcional launched nine projects/phases. All developments launched are targeted on families eligible to MCMV Program (one of them under Level 1), totaling a PSV of R$ 524 million (R$ 419 million % Direcional) and 3,275 units, a growth of 356% compared to last quarter.

In the accumulated for 9M18, launches totaled PSV of R$ 1.4 billion, a growth of 122% compared to 9M17. Highlight to MCMV 2 and 3 segment with a growth of 135% compared to the same period of last year.

The table below shows information about the developments launched in 2Q18:

3Q18 2Q18 3Q17   9M18 9M17 Launches (VGV - R$ mil) (a) (b) (c) (a/b) (a/c) (c) (d) PSV launched - 100% 524,463 366,245 115,290 43.20% 354.90% 1,372,266 618,020 122.00% MCMV Level 1 47,876 0 0 n/a n/a 182,909 112,477 62.60% MCMV 2 and 31 476,587 366,245 115,290 30.10% 313.40% 1,189,358 505,543 135.30% MUC2 0 0 0 n/a n/a 0 0 n/a PSV launched - % Direcional 419,258 366,245 115,290 14.50% 263.70% 1,222,062 529,118 131.00% MCMV Level 1 47,876 0 0 n/a n/a 182,909 112,477 62.60% MCMV 2 and 3 371,382 366,245 115,290 1.40% 222.10% 1,039,153 416,641 149.40% MUC 0 0 0 n/a n/a 0 0 n/a Units launched 3,275 2,104 740 55.70% 342.60% 8,572 4,524 89.50% MCMV Level 1 544 0 0 n/a n/a 1,905 1,300 46.50% MCMV 2 and 3 2,731 2,104 740 29.80% 269.10% 6,667 3,224 106.80% MUC 0 0 0 n/a n/a 0 0 n/a % Average Direcional 79.90% 100.00% 100.00% -20.1 p,p, -0.2 p,p, 89.1% 85.60% 3.4 p,p, Average Price (R$/units) 160,141 174,071 155,797 -8.00% 2.80% 160,087 136,609 17.20% MCMV Level 1 88,007 n/a n/a n/a n/a 96,015 86,521 11.00% MCMV 2 and 3 174,510 174,071 155,797 0.30% 12.00% 178,395 156,806 13.80% MUC n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

(PSV 100% - R$ million)

3Q17

115

2Q18

MUC¹MCMV level 1MCMV 2 and 3

1. MCMV 2 and 3: developments carried out under the Minha Casa Minha Vida Housing Program (MCMV) - Levels 1.5, 2 and 3.

2. MUC: Comprises projects from the middle-income, upper-middle income and commercial segments.

Launches

3Q18

9M17

9M18



(c/d)

CONTRACTED NET SALES

In 9M18, net sales amounted to R$ 1.2 billion, growth of 85% YoY. The MCMV 2 and 3 segment reached PSV of R$ 806 million, a growth of 77% compared to 9M17.

In 3Q18, net sales amounted to R$ 549 million. It is important to note that, regarding this amount, R$ 230 million refers to the inventory sales to BMAC11 REIT held in September. Therefore, compared to the same period of last year, net sales grown 150%.

Important to notice that all launches occurred in September, in the last 15 days of the month, with a reduced schedule to units sales. Therefore, net sales reached R$ 8 million.

1- Market value of inventory at liquidation date. Net Sales (PSV 100% - R$ million) 198 647 1.253 3Q17 40 158 549 23Q0108 3Q18 9M17 9M18 Inventory Sale to REIT¹MCMV level 1 MUC² MCMV 2 and 3

2- MUC: Comprises projects of the middle-income, upper-middle income and commercial segments. The MUC segment units of the inventory sold to BMAC11 REIT are accounted only for the first two months of quarter.

NET SALES VELOCITY

Net sales velocity in 3Q18, measured by the VSO (Net Sales over Supply) ratio, reached 13%. In the MCMV 2 and 3 segment, VSO reached 16%, impacted manly by the Launches VSO, which reached only 2%, regarding the launches concentration in the last 15 days of September.

VSO Net Sales of Development

(PSV 100% - R$ million)

2Q17

3Q17

Sales MUC

4Q17

Sales MCMV 2 and 3VSO QuaterlyVSO of MUC

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

VSO of MCMV 2 and 3

Inventory VSO - MCMV 2 and 3

OPERATING PREVIEW

3Q18

INVENTORY

By the end of 3Q18, Direcional had 8,272 units in inventory, totaling a PSV of R$ 1.7 billion.

We highlight the share growth of MCMV 2 and 3 in inventory (77% vs. 48% in PSV, YoY), in line with company strategy to concentrate it operations in this segment.

The table below shows the inventory at market value as divided by stage of construction and type of product. Another highlight is the MCMV 2 and 3 segment, which has PSV of only R$ 37 million of units concluded, which represents 2% of total inventories.

Inventory by construction stage (% Total - R$ million) MCMV 2 and 3 MUC¹ Total (100%) Under Construction 1,257 44 1,301 % Total 74% 3% 77% Finished Units 37 358 395 % Total 2% 21% 23% Total 1,294 402 1,696 % Total 76% 24% 100% Total Unidades 7,374 898 8,272 % Total Units 89% 11% 100%

Total (% Direcional)

1,266 79% 330 21% 1,596 100% 8,272 100%

The following charts present more information about the breakdown and evolution of the inventory. The main highlights are: (i) 56% of PSV in inventory comprises projects launched in 2018; (ii) 73% is located in the Southeastern region of Brazil; and (iii) 29 p.p. reduction in MUC share in inventory, compared to 3Q17.

Inventory by Launch Period Inventory by Region Inventory Evolution (% PSV - 100%) (% PSV - 100%) (PSV 100% - R$ million) MCMV 2 and 3MUC¹ MCMV 2 and 3MUC¹ MCMV 2 and 3MUC¹

2018 2017

56%15%

Southeast

73%

North

15%1% 16%

<2017

Finished

4% 3% 7% Midwest10% 2% 21% Northeast1% 23%

48% 77% 52% 23% 3Q17

3Q18

1 - MUC: Comprises projects of the middle-income, upper-middle income and commercial segments.

PROJECTS DELIVERED

In 3Q18, Direcional delivered two projects/phases, totaling 346 units and PSV of R$ 88 million (R$ 69 million % Direcional). R$ 49.7 million from MUC segment and R$ 38.4 million MCMV 2 and 3.

LAND BANK

In 3Q18, Direcional acquired nine land plots targeted at the MCMV 2 and 3 segment, with construction potential of 18,560 units and a PSV of R$ 3,5 billion (R$ 3,5 billion % Direcional).

These plots are located in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and São Paulo. The average cost of land was equivalent to 14.5 % of the PSV and 93.4% of the payment will be settled through swaps, which do not affect the Company's cash position in the short term.

OPERATING PREVIEW

3Q18

