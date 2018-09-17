Direct Line Insurance : Director Declaration

Direct Line Insurance Group plc
Director Declaration
17 September 2018
Direct Line Insurance Group plc announces that Danuta Gray, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of St. Modwen Properties PLC with effect from 1 October 2018.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14.
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
|
Roger Clifton
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 956
|
|
For investor and media enquiries please contact:
|
|
|
Andy Broadfield
|
|
Director of Investor Relations
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 022
|
|
|
|
Lisa Tremble
|
|
Head of External Affairs
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)1651 834 211
|
LEI: 213800FF2R23ALJQOP04
