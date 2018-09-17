Direct Line Insurance : Director Declaration

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Director Declaration

17 September 2018

Direct Line Insurance Group plc announces that Danuta Gray, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of St. Modwen Properties PLC with effect from 1 October 2018.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14.

