Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Direct Line Insurance Group PLC    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC (DLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/17 12:22:24 pm
322.7 GBp   -0.09%
12:08pDIRECT LINE INS : Director Declaration
PU
09/03DIRECT LINE INS : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/29DIRECT LINE INS : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Direct Line Insurance : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Director Declaration

17 September 2018

Direct Line Insurance Group plc announces that Danuta Gray, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of St. Modwen Properties PLC with effect from 1 October 2018.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Roger Clifton

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 956

For investor and media enquiries please contact:

Andy Broadfield

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 022

Lisa Tremble

Head of External Affairs

Tel: +44 (0)1651 834 211

LEI: 213800FF2R23ALJQOP04

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
12:08pDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Director Declaration
PU
09/03DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/29DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/29DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Notices
CO
08/15Insurer Admiral's customer gains drive profit, shares rise fiver percent
RE
08/14Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
RE
08/13DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Directorate Change
PU
08/13DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Nomination
CO
08/09DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08HASTINGS HLDG : profit climbs as insurance demand offsets drop in prices
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Direct Line Insurance Group PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
02/27Direct Line Insurance Group PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 180 M
EBIT 2018 557 M
Net income 2018 402 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,55%
P/E ratio 2018 10,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 4 441 M
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Robert Geddes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Chairman
Steven Maddock MD-Claims & Business Services & COO
Penelope Jane James Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Eleanor Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-15.38%5 789
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY9.21%534 248
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.15%34 801
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-0.35%34 646
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.51%34 620
SAMPO OYJ-4.32%28 228
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.