Direct Line Insurance : Directorate Change

Board appointment

13 August 2018

The Board of Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') announces that Fiona McBain has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2018.

Fiona is Chairman of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc and Non-Executive Director of Dixons Carphone plc. She is also Vice-Chairman of Save the Children UK and a Trustee Director of Humanitarian Leadership Academy. Previously, Fiona served as Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Friendly Group for 11 years, before which she was Scottish Friendly Group's Finance Director for seven years.

Mike Biggs, Chairman of Direct Line Group, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Fiona to the Direct Line Group Board. Her appointment will complement the skills and experience of the existing members of the Board, which will benefit from her profound knowledge of the financial services industry.'

Fiona McBain said, 'I am excited to be joining the Board of Direct Line Group, which has a track record of delivering strong results and is focused on executing a robust and innovative strategy.'

No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to Fiona's appointment as Director of the Company.

