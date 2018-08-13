Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Direct Line Insurance Group PLC    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC (DLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/13 12:22:28 pm
327.25 GBp   +1.47%
12:10pDIRECT LINE INS : Directorate Change
PU
08/09DIRECT LINE INS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08HASTINGS HLDG : profit climbs as insurance demand offsets drop in pr..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Direct Line Insurance : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Board appointment

13 August 2018

The Board of Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') announces that Fiona McBain has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2018.

Fiona is Chairman of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc and Non-Executive Director of Dixons Carphone plc. She is also Vice-Chairman of Save the Children UK and a Trustee Director of Humanitarian Leadership Academy. Previously, Fiona served as Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Friendly Group for 11 years, before which she was Scottish Friendly Group's Finance Director for seven years.

Mike Biggs, Chairman of Direct Line Group, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Fiona to the Direct Line Group Board. Her appointment will complement the skills and experience of the existing members of the Board, which will benefit from her profound knowledge of the financial services industry.'

Fiona McBain said, 'I am excited to be joining the Board of Direct Line Group, which has a track record of delivering strong results and is focused on executing a robust and innovative strategy.'

No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to Fiona's appointment as Director of the Company.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Roger Clifton

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1651 832 030

For investor and media enquiries please contact:

Andy Broadfield

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 022

Lisa Tremble

Head of External Affairs

Tel: +44 (0)1651 834 211

LEI: 213800FF2R23ALJQOP04

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
12:10pDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Directorate Change
PU
08/09DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08HASTINGS HLDG : profit climbs as insurance demand offsets drop in prices
RE
08/07DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : 12.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche B..
AQ
08/01DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : shares sour as CEO to step down after decade at helm
RE
08/01DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : CEO to step down in the summer of 2019
PU
08/01DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Half Year Report for the first half of 2018
PU
08/01DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
07/27DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/26DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Group introduces new company wide lifestyle and family p..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Direct Line Insurance Group PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
02/27Direct Line Insurance Group PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 297 M
EBIT 2018 512 M
Net income 2018 397 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,87
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 4 496 M
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Robert Geddes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Chairman
Steven Maddock MD-Claims & Business Services & COO
Penelope Jane James Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Eleanor Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-15.51%5 715
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY4.84%517 058
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-0.36%35 733
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.81%34 966
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.99%34 681
SAMPO OYJ-6.35%27 148
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.