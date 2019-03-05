Log in
Direct Line Insurance : Insurer Direct Line's profit falls, warns on hard Brexit

03/05/2019
A photo illustration shows insurance renewal notices from Direct Line in London

(Reuters) - Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc reported lower 2018 earnings on Tuesday, hit by a fall in insurance prices, and warned that it would not be immune to a "disruptive Brexit" despite steps taken to mitigate the impact.

Like its rivals, Direct Line has been hit in 2018 by steep claims stemming from extreme weather in Britain, including the hottest summer in living memory following a late winter freeze, as well as increasing competition.

Direct Line — whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege — said in August Paul Geddes would step down in 2019 after a decade at the helm and named Chief Financial Officer Penny James as its CEO last week.

The FTSE 100 firm's operating profit fell to £601.7 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, from £642.8 million, while gross written premiums was 5.3 percent lower at £3.21 billion.

Motor premiums in 2018 were pushed down by changes in the Ogden rate, used to calculate compensation for personal injuries, and the Civil Liability Bill, which includes reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries.

Direct Line said it considered it appropriate to maintain a prudent solvency capital ratio towards the upper end of 140 percent to 180 percent range, for the time being, after taking into account the political and economic uncertainties including Brexit.

The underwriter's combined operating ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 91.7 percent in 2018 compared with 90.8 percent it reported a year earlier. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 190 M
EBIT 2018 553 M
Net income 2018 431 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,78%
P/E ratio 2018 11,45
P/E ratio 2019 11,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 4 931 M
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,62  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Robert Geddes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Chairman
Steven Maddock MD-Claims & Business Services & COO
Penelope Jane James Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Eleanor Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC11.77%6 489
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.37%495 674
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.09%35 007
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.65%34 884
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.00%31 331
SAMPO12.11%26 646
