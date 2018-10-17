Direct Line Insurance : Notice of 2018 third quarter trading update

Log in
10/17/2018 | 05:08am EDT

Notice of 2018 third quarter trading update for Direct Line Insurance Group plc

17 October 2018

Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') will publish its 2018 third quarter trading update on Tuesday 6 November at 7.00am (GMT).

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8.30am (GMT) on Tuesday 6 November 2018. Dial-in details will be provided on the Direct Line Group website.

www.directlinegroup.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Andy Broadfield

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 022

Louise Calver

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 (0)1651 832 877

Jen Ramsey

Investor Relations Co-ordinator

Tel: +44 (0) 1651 831 451

LEI: 213800FF2R23ALJQOP04

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:07:02 UTC
