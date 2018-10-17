Direct Line Insurance : Notice of 2018 third quarter trading update

Notice of 2018 third quarter trading update for Direct Line Insurance Group plc
17 October 2018
Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') will publish its 2018 third quarter trading update on Tuesday 6 November at 7.00am (GMT).
Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8.30am (GMT) on Tuesday 6 November 2018. Dial-in details will be provided on the Direct Line Group website.
www.directlinegroup.com/investors
For further information, please contact:
Andy Broadfield
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0)1651 831 022
Louise Calver
|
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 (0)1651 832 877
Jen Ramsey
Investor Relations Co-ordinator
Tel: +44 (0) 1651 831 451
LEI: 213800FF2R23ALJQOP04
Disclaimer
