Direct Line Insurance Group plc    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report  
News 
News

Direct Line Insurance : UK insurer Direct Line to rein in costs as competition intensifies

0
11/20/2019 | 01:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows insurance renewal notices from Direct Line in London

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc on Wednesday laid out a plan to cut expenses and bolster digital presence, as Britain's biggest motor insurer set new medium-term targets following a period of stagnant prices and stinging competition.

The plans, under Penny James who took on the top job this year, follow a 2.3% fall in number of policies in force to 14,837 for the three months ended Sept. 30.

That underlined the company's struggles to keep up with competitive pricing offered by smaller rivals, although gross written premiums saw a modest 0.4% rise to 858 million pounds ($1.11 billion).

The owner of Churchill and Privilege brands looks to slash its capital spend to less than 100 million pounds from fiscal year ending on Dec. 31, 2021 compared with the 175 million pounds expected for the current year.

Direct Line also aims to cut its operating expenses before amortisation and depreciation to below 590 million pounds by 2021 from 722 million pounds in the last year.

It said in a statement it would incur restructuring and other one-off costs of about 60 million pounds in 2019 and 2020 due to the new goals.

"We expect to achieve this (target) through a combination of automation and process improvement, self-service and digitalisation, lowering our cost of change and improving organisational agility," Direct Line said.

The proposals come as the industry faces lower cost motor insurance policies, Britain's plans to change the discount rate used to calculate a certain compensation, as well as a regulatory clampdown on prices.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 996 M
EBIT 2019 508 M
Net income 2019 389 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 774 M
