DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
Direct Line Insurance : halts buyback, sees rise in travel claims due to coronavirus

03/19/2020 | 03:38am EDT

UK's biggest motor insurer Direct Line halted its 250 million pounds share buyback programme on Thursday and said it expected a jump in travel insurance claims, while motor insurance claims could fall temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company added that travel claims related to the virus climbed to 5 million pounds on March 15 from around 1 million pounds on March 3.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

