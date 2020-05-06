Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Direct Line Insurance Group plc    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Line insurance : claims drop as lockdown keeps cars off roads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 02:49am EDT

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc reported a 70% drop in motor insurance claims for April on Wednesday, as people stayed at home and drove less due to a nationwide lockdown in the UK to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain's biggest car insurer also reported a 4.7% rise in first-quarter gross written premiums to 789.6 million pounds , but forecasted travel-related claims worth 44 million pounds if restrictions remained in place till the end of September.

The FTSE 250-listed company expects to incur a 70 million pound hit due to a range of measures focussing on customers in financial difficulty, including refunds as well as giving its employees job security, among other things.

The company and its rivals, which were already grappling with stiff competition and high costs before the coroanvirus crisis, are under pressure from regulators to refund customers their premiums as claims fall drastically due to the lockdown.

Direct Line, which was once part of the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, reiterated its targets of a combined operating ratio in the range of 93% to 95% in 2020. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

The company, which withdrew its final 2019 dividend last month to conserve cash amid the virus outbreak, said it will review its dividend position alongside its half-year results.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 2.88% 271.9 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.36% 112.75 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
02:49aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : claims drop as lockdown keeps cars off roads
RE
05/01UK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
04/22Car insurers should repay premiums, British lawmakers say
RE
04/20UK car insurance prices rise 6% in first quarter - survey
RE
04/08EUROPE : European shares inch up, all eyes on euro zone fiscal package
RE
04/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
04/08UK insurers axe more than 1 billion sterling in dividends amid coronavirus co..
RE
04/08Direct Line, Aviva and RSA Insurance Withdraw 2019 Dividends
DJ
04/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : pulls dividend as it evaluates coronavirus uncertainty
RE
04/03European insurer shares fall as row breaks out over dividends
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 040 M
EBIT 2020 498 M
Net income 2020 344 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,72%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 3 578 M
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 340,06  GBp
Last Close Price 263,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Chairman
Steven Maddock Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Walter Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jane Carolyn Hanson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-12.99%4 486
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.30%31 558
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.78%31 043
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-29.24%24 285
SAMPO OYJ-22.28%18 475
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.05%16 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group