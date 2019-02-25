DirectView's Virtual Surveillance Completes Surveillance Equipment Installation for Texas School

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Virtual Surveillance Enhances School Safety With Access Control And Surveillance Technology.



NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC:DIRV) (“DirectView” or the “Company”), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, has completed a surveillance equipment installation project for the Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Mesquite.

The project was valued at just under $100,000 and consisted of providing and installing state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and access control equipment. Virtual Surveillance has been paid in full and will now provide ongoing maintenance, support, future upgrades where required and continue working towards further enhancements. The surveillance solution enhances the safety of students and faculty by providing real-time monitoring and access restriction.

DirectView, as a leading provider, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, LLC., a seasoned installer of industry-leading surveillance equipment technology, has launched a school safety initiative specifically targeting schools and education centers across the nation. The initiative educates schools on the latest security, surveillance, and access control technology. The objective is to evaluate for, provide, and install custom-tailored security equipment solutions that making schools a safer place for students and faculty.

According to Indicator 20 , in a report by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Justice Statistics , the percentage of public schools reporting the use of security cameras increased from 19% in 1999-2000 to 81% percent in 2015-16. During that same period, the percentage of public schools reporting that they control access to school buildings increased from 75% to 94%. DirectView’s previously announced Letter of Intent to Acquire a Privately Held Nationwide New York-Based Security, Surveillance and Low Voltage Supply Company will, once completed, provide the Company with nearly 100 additional staff members nationwide to meet the demands of the growing security and surveillance market nationwide.

“Schools are a place where our children should be safe, and we can all agree that we never want to witness another year littered with school violence headlines” said Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView. “Over the last several months, school districts across the nation have received increased funding to install and/or upgrade campuses with the latest surveillance technology and access control systems. In light of those increases, DirectView launched a school safety initiative in the second half of last year. The initiative consists of four steps; educate, evaluate, provide, and install. This initiative works in two ways; (i), it helps DirectView grow its client-base and revenue, and (ii), it is an opportunity to be part of something greater and make a real difference in the safety of our schools. We stand ready to assist any school, anywhere, on any budget.”

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com , http://www.ApexCCTV.com , http://VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

