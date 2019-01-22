Log in
DirectView to Be Interviewed at NASDAQ Today

01/22/2019 | 07:48am EST

DirectView Providing Updates, Discussing LOI And Corporate Progress At NASDAQ Interview.

NEW YORK, NY- New York, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. (DIRV), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Roger Ralston, will be interviewed today (January 22nd, 2019) on the floor of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, where he will discuss corporate progress, updates, and DirectView’s Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a well-established, New York based, security and surveillance company.

The interview is scheduled to take place today at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City (Times Square) at 11:00AM. The NASDAQ Stock Exchange is the second-largest exchange in the world by market capitalization, behind only the New York Stock Exchange. The interview will be available to the public shortly after recording.

Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView stated, “We are really looking forward to starting the year off on a high note. We have been granted another opportunity to be interviewed at the second-largest stock exchange in the world, the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. We have a lot of exciting things going on and we are excited to utilize this platform to provide updates. Being that we have announced plans to continue our roll up strategy, and that we just signed a LOI to acquire a New York based, security and surveillance company with 2018 revenues in excess of $46 Million—this opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for DirectView. The NASDAQ interview is the perfect platform to provide shareholders and the investment public with an update on this recent business endeavor, as well as many other exciting things we have planned.”

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
DirectView Holdings, Inc.
Roger Ralston
+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111
www.DirectView.com
IR@DirectView.com

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Roger H. Ralston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Cutchens Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michele Ralston Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECTVIEW HOLDINGS INC2
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%40 490
ALLEGION4.77%7 938
FLIR SYSTEMS4.25%6 280
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 399
S1 CORP--.--%3 514
