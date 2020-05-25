DIRTT Environmental : IR Presentation - May 2020 0 05/25/2020 | 04:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation May 2020 TSX: DRT NASDAQ: DRTT Advisory Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") as defined under applicable provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company hereby cautions investors about important factors that could cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected in any Forward-Looking Information contained in this presentation. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "target," "plan," "project," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information, although not all Forward-Looking Information contains such identifying words. In particular, this presentation contains Forward-Looking Information with respect to, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our business; our beliefs about our innovation, manufacturing and commercial execution capabilities, and our ability to leverage those capabilities into advantages in commercial construction; our ability to enhance our sales performance for a nominal cost; our intention to commission our new South Carolina production facility in the first half of 2021; the expected cost of commissioning our new South Carolina production facility, and the expected sources of funding; the expected impacts of commissioning our new South Carolina production facility, including reducing single plant risk and creating significant cost savings and logistical improvements; and our expectations regarding the impact COVID-19 may have on new opportunities. Forward-Looking Information is based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-Looking Information necessarily involves unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could have a material effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to: competition in the interior construction industry; global economic, political and social conditions and financial markets; our reliance on our network of distribution partners for sales, marketing and installation of our solutions; our ability to implement our strategic plans and to maintain and manage growth effectively; our ability to introduce new designs, solutions and technology and gain client and market acceptance; labor shortages and disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; product liability, product defects and warranty claims brought against us; defects in our designing and manufacturing software; infringement on our patents and other intellectual property; cyber-attacks and other security breaches of our information and technology systems; material fluctuations of commodity prices, including raw materials; shortages of supplies of certain key components and materials; our exposure to currency exchange rate, tax rate and other fluctuations that result from general economic conditions and changes in laws; legal and regulatory proceedings brought against us; the availability of capital or financing on acceptable terms, which may impair our ability to make investments in the business; and other factors and risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2020. Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-Looking Information provided by or on behalf of the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on any such Forward-Looking Information. Currency and Presentation of Financial Information Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information relating to the Company in this Presentation has been prepared in U.S. dollars using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules and regulations of the SEC. 2 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These GAAP financial statements include non-cash charges and other charges and benefits that we believe are unusual or infrequent in nature or that we believe may make comparisons to our prior or future performance difficult. As a result, we also provide financial information in this presentation that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its review and evaluation of the financial performance of the Company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures also provide additional insight to investors and securities analysts as supplemental information to our GAAP results and as a basis to compare our financial performance from period to period and to compare our financial performance with that of other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of our core operating results from period to period and to other companies by removing the effects of our capital structure (net interest income on cash deposits, interest expense on outstanding debt, or foreign exchange movements on debt revaluation), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences and stock-based compensation. In addition, management bases certain forward-looking estimates and budgets on non-GAAP financial measures, primarily Adjusted EBITDA. Reorganization expenses, impairment expenses, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because management considers them to be outside of the Company's core operating results, even though some of those expenses may recur, and because management believes that each of these items can distort the trends associated with the Company's ongoing performance. We believe that excluding these expenses provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of the business operations, enhances consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not, or future periods that may not, include such items, and facilitates comparison with the results of other companies in our industry. The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, and a description of the calculation for each measure is included. Adjusted Gross ProfitGross profit before deductions for costs of under-utilized capacity, depreciation and amortization Adjusted Gross Profit MarginAdjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue EBITDANet income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Adjusted EBITDAEBITDA adjusted for foreign exchange gains or losses; impairment expenses; stock-based compensation expense; reorganization expenses; and any other non-core gains or losses Adjusted EBITDA MarginAdjusted EBITDA divided by revenue COGS excl. Depreciation & AmortizationCost of goods sold less depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold. COGS excl. Depreciation & Amortization as a % of Revenue COGS excl. Depreciation & Amortization divided by revenue Net Operating CostsThe sum of sales & marketing, general & administrative, operations support and technology & development expenses less depreciation included therein Net Operating Costs as a % of Revenue Net Operating Costs divided by revenue You should carefully evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures, the adjustments included in them, and the reasons we consider them appropriate for analysis supplemental to our GAAP information. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider any of these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. You should also be aware that we may recognize income or incur expenses in the future that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. 3 Investment Thesis - Why DIRTT Compelling Customer Value Proposition Large Underpenetrated Market Financial Strength DIRTT 2.0 2019 - Current Higher quality, faster execution, better value

Protected by 271 patents

Proprietary product design and software

Displacing $150B conventional construction market

Shortage of jobsite labor driving shift to prefabricated construction

Less than 1% penetrated currently

$43.5M cash (a/o March 31, 2020), no debt

Financial flexibility to weather macro economic uncertainty

Executing strategic plan to capitalize on value proposition and realize full market potential 4 Nasdaq: DRTT TSX:DRT 3 Manufacturing Plants (4thfacility under construction opening 2021) ~75 North American Partners 271 Patents Granted What is DIRTT? A superior, sustainable approach to interior construction driving cost and schedule certainty, faster move-in and ultimately increased customer satisfaction. Proprietary prefabricated interior wall and millwork system, 100% customizable and easily modified post installation Enabled by proprietary software platform that integrates the design, sale, pricing and manufacturing process Sold through an extensive North American dealer network that provides pre- construction, design, installation and post-installation maintenance and reconfiguration services Reduced construction waste through off-site manufacturing and lifetime sustainability driven by flexibility of installed solution 1,000+ Employees The DIRTT Scope WALLS DOORS TIMBER ACCESS FLOORS MILLWORK Frames, insulation, finishes, glass

Writable surfaces

Integrated technology

Leaf™ folding walls

Breathe® living walls

Inspire™ modular, low-profile wall

low-profile wall Reflect™ low-profile glass wall MODULAR POWER & BESPOKE CEILINGS FLEXIBLE NETWORKS MEDICAL GAS 6 Customer Value Proposition Certainty derived from our proprietary software (ICE) Better Value DIRTT's software calculates the DIRTT scope down to the penny

Higher quality materials

Day 1 construction costs often less than conventional construction

Less expensive than conventional over the life of the project Faster Execution DIRTT components are manufactured and shipped in 21 days or less - 14 days for tiles

Prefabricated solutions greatly minimize risk of schedule delays

Reduces time to occupancy

Less reliance on on-site labor Higher Quality DIRTT's software provides superior customer satisfaction with a virtual-realitydesign-review experience and 3D/VR experiences

virtual-realitydesign-review experience and 3D/VR experiences Eliminates change orders

Maximizes client satisfaction at move-in

move-in Modularity allows flexibility to change as needs evolve, maintaining customer satisfaction over time 7 North American Footprint $150B* Market Opportunity Taking less than 1% market share from conventional construction is $1.5B $150B* DIRTT <1% penetration Partner Location DIRTT DXC Manufacturing Manufacturing(under construction) 8 Source: National Labor Database, Commercial Construction Index, Modular Building Institute, FMI, Pitchbook *company estimate Industry Focus OFFICE SPACE HEALTHCARE EDUCATION GOVERNMENT HOSPITALITY Over 15 years of experience building interiors

More than 7,800 clients worldwide

Worked with over 30% of the Fortune 500 9 Transforming DIRTT DIRTT 1.0 The Right The Right The Right (2005-2018) People Plan Execution DIRTT 2.0 We are transforming DIRTT from a small company with a brilliant idea to a company that we believe is capable of sustaining aggressive and profitable growth that will drive real and ongoing shareholder value. 10 Strategic Plan Ongoing 2019 - 2020 2019 - 2021 Innovation Manufacturing excellence Commercial execution • Build on a 15-year track record of • Embed a culture of safety • Build a world class sales and marketing creativity • organization • Give clients both what they want and Facilitate innovation • Deploy people, processes and systems to • Utilize Lean Manufacturing to ensure what they need drive market penetration and sales • Continue industry leadership outstanding quality, customer service and • Drive go-to-market strategies for key efficiency products and segments Recent Progress Exceeded Bureau of Labor Statistics safety standards in manufacturing plants

On schedule to enter continuous improvement phase in manufacturing plants by year end

Highly automated South Carolina plant proceeding with commercial operations expected 1H2021

Successful, comprehensive and company-wide product launch of Inspire TM

company-wide product launch of Inspire Direct reports to the CCO in place, 3 of 4 regional sales directors in place, proceeding with selective hiring within sales and marketing while deferring non-critical hires to remain financially flexible

non-critical hires to remain financially flexible Total cost of ownership tool on schedule for full launch in Q4 2020

Anticipate end to end lead tracking to be in effect by mid-year 12 DIRTT 2.0 Commercial Strategy Example Developed comprehensive new product go-to-market framework Leveraged for the first time with InspireTMcommercial launch Complete set of sales and marketing tools at launch including:

Sales presentation Social media package DIRTT.com blog post Brochure/leave behind Product tech sheets and installation guide Paid social media promotion by DIRTT

Inspire TM in ICE prior to launch resulting in digital integration from design to production

in ICE prior to launch resulting in digital integration from design to production Training and briefing of DIRTT sales reps in advance of the launch

Training and briefing of partners in advance of the launch

Regular cross-functionalgo-to-market meetings

cross-functionalgo-to-market meetings Strategic Marketing and Product Development collaboration on product positioning and development of key assets (renderings and animations) 13 InspireTMCommercial Launch PowerPoint presentation Social media assets DIRTT.com blog post Brochure/leave behind 14 Post-COVID Opportunities Less Dense Offices Challenged Healthcare Infrastructure Fewer People on Job Sites DIRTT DIRTT DIRTT Modular Solutions Shorter Construction Schedule Less Jobsite Labor 15 Challenges of an Uncertain Future COVID-19 has had a material impact on the global economy and the enduring effect remains uncertain Economic Recession Record Unemployment Commercial Construction Contraction 16 Moving Forward - Balanced Execution Innovation Manufacturing Excellence Commercial Execution Prudently continue solution Move forward with South Match pace of hiring with and technology innovation Carolina plant; continue Lean business conditions; reduce implementation in existing plants cost of commercial systems 17 Enhanced DIRTT Liquidity $43.5M of cash on the balance sheet

CAD$5M equipment leasing facility (7 years @ 4.25%)

US$16M equipment leasing facility (5 years at 3.5%)

Covenant holiday until October 2020 with revisit at that point DIRTT is well positioned to weather current macro-economic uncertainties 18 Financial Performance Revenue (Millions) $274.6 $247.7$245.2 $226.5 2017 2018 2019 TTM Revenue Implementation of sales and marketing strategy expected to drive future growth Adjusted EBITDA* $50.0 16.0% $40.0 14.0% 12.0% $30.0 10.0% 8.0% $20.0 6.0% $10.0 4.0% 2.0% $- 0.0% 2017 2018 2019 TTM Adj EBITDA (US$ Millions) Adj EBITDA % Adjusted EBITDA* One-time costs affected 2019

costs affected 2019 Negative fixed cost leverage on lower revenue affected 2019 and Q1 2020

Overhead reductions in 2020 19*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" Strategic Plan Financial Targets1 Revenue Adjusted EBITDA US$ Million $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19 FY 2023 TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19 FY 2023 2023 Revenue 2023 Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 18% - 22% $450M - $550M *See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" 20 1Reflects management targets and not forecasts of future performance The Path to 2023 Target 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 8% Marginexpansion 18%-22% 31% Elimination of $5.7M of one-time costs in 2019 combined with leverage from G&A and T&D. Curtailment of discretionary spending during 28%-26% COVID Reduction of one time costs incurred in 2019, 61% reduction in work force by 25% in 1H20, increased efficiencies from lean manufacturing 54%-52% initiatives, leverage from automation of new South Carolina plant anticipated to begin commercial operations 1H21 2019 2023 Target COGS (excl Depn) Adj Op Costs Adj EBITDA Capital Investments Ongoing Capital Expenditures $6M - $8M 35% 35% Software Plant Equipment Development 12% 18% Corporate DXC Refresh Estimated major capital initiatives 2019-2021 over and above ongoing capital expenditures: Initiative 2019 2020 2021 Primer line 2.0 South Carolina plant* 4.5 10.5 3.5 DXC buildout 2.0 1.0 * capital lease financing in place Software development will vary year over year depending upon mix of maintenance and development activities

New primer line for permanent solution to tile warping

South Carolina plant commercial operation anticipated 1H2021

DXC refresh

No major projects currently planned for 2022 & 2023

Ongoing capital expenditures for 2020 reduced to $6M - $8M 22 Key Takeaways 2019 was a pivotal year for DIRTT

Transformational leadership team hired Developed and commenced implementation of strategic plan

2020 balances strategic plan execution with conservative financial management

Build on product and technology innovation Achieve continuous improvement stage in manufacturing operations Purposeful investment to position the commercial organization for success Maintain flexible financial position to weather economic uncertainty

DIRTT is well positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future COVID-19 and its aftermath present DIRTT with unique opportunities amid macro-economic challenges Appendix Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the period-ended March 31 Three months ($ thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 % Change Revenue 40,981 65,061 (37) Gross profit 11,315 23,604 (52) Gross profit margin 27.6% 36.3% (24) Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented1,2 13,576 25,784 (47) Adjusted Gross Profit1,2 15,586 25,784 (40) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1,2 38.0% 39.6% (4) Operating expenses3 20,391 28,369 (28) Operating expenses %3 49.8% 43.6% 14 Operating loss3 (9,076) (4,765) 90 Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented1 (3,164) 6,986 NA Adjusted EBITDA1,4 (5,483) 7,716 NA Adjusted EBITDA Margin%1,4 (13.4%) 11.9% NA Income tax recovery (1,326) (14) 100 Net loss3 (5,328) (5,265) 1 Net loss per share - basic and diluted3 (0.06) (0.06) - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" Q1 2020 presentation excludes $2.0 million of costs attributable to under-utilized capacity in cost of sales Q1 2019 included $6.5 million in stock-based compensation expenses (2020 - $0.5 million) and $2.6 million in reorganization expenses (2020 - nil). Presented both periods to exclude the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, previously only foreign currency impacts on debt revaluation were included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. 25 Additional Financial Highlights ($ thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 43,460 47,174 Trade and other receivables, net 23,165 24,941 Inventory 16,526 17,566 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,772 41,365 Capitalized software, net 7,801 8,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,802 20,661 Accounts payable and other liabilities 21,744 20,384 Other current liabilities 4,850 5,187 Lease liabilities, current and long term portions 19,494 21,403 For the period-ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 ($ thousands) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (760) 7,400 Cash flows used in investing activities (2,455) (2,104) 26 Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following tables present a reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, being Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit. For the period-ended March 31 Three months ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the period (5,328) (5,265) Add back (deduct): For the period-ended March 31 Three months ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Gross profit 11,315 23,604 Gross profit margin 27.6% 36.3% Interest expense 35 49 Interest income (138) (54) Income tax recovery (1,326) (14) Depreciation and amortization 3,132 3,395 EBITDA (3,625) (1,889) Stock-based compensation expense 461 6,447 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented Add: Costs of under-utilized capacity Adjusted Gross Profit Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, as previously presented 2,261 2,180 13,576 25,784 2,010 - 15,586 25,784 33.1% 39.6% Non-cash foreign exchange gain on debt revaluation - (211) Reorganization expenses - 2,639 Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented (3,164) 6,986 Other foreign exchange (gains) losses (2,319) 730 Adjusted EBITDA (5,483) 7,716 Net Loss Margin (13.0%) (8.1%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as previously presented (7.7%) 10.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (13.4%) 11.9% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 38.0% 39.6% 27 Attachments Original document

