MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/31 04:00:00 pm
2.23 CAD   +6.19%
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Investor Presentation - August 2020
PU
12:42pDIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplemental Slides
PU
07/29DIRTT Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
GL
DIRTT Environmental : Investor Presentation - August 2020

08/01/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

Investor Presentation

August 2020

TSX: DRT

NASDAQ: DRTT

Advisory

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") as defined under applicable provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company hereby cautions investors about important factors that could cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected in any Forward-Looking Information contained in this presentation. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "target," "plan," "project," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information, although not all Forward-Looking Information contains such identifying words. In particular, this presentation contains Forward-Looking Information with respect to, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our business; our beliefs about our innovation, manufacturing and commercial execution capabilities, and our ability to leverage those capabilities into advantages in commercial construction; our ability to enhance our sales performance for a nominal cost; our intention to commission our new South Carolina production facility in the first half of 2021; the expected cost of commissioning our new South Carolina production facility, and the expected sources of funding; the expected impacts of commissioning our new South Carolina production facility, including reducing single plant risk and creating significant cost savings and logistical improvements; and our expectations regarding the impact COVID-19 may have on new opportunities. Forward-Looking Information is based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-Looking Information necessarily involves unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could have a material effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to: competition in the interior construction industry; global economic, political and social conditions and financial markets; our reliance on our network of distribution partners for sales, marketing and installation of our solutions; our ability to implement our strategic plans and to maintain and manage growth effectively; our ability to introduce new designs, solutions and technology and gain client and market acceptance; labor shortages and disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; product liability, product defects and warranty claims brought against us; defects in our designing and manufacturing software; infringement on our patents and other intellectual property; cyber-attacks and other security breaches of our information and technology systems; material fluctuations of commodity prices, including raw materials; shortages of supplies of certain key components and materials; our exposure to currency exchange rate, tax rate and other fluctuations that result from general economic conditions and changes in laws; legal and regulatory proceedings brought against us; the availability of capital or financing on acceptable terms, which may impair our ability to make investments in the business; and other factors and risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2020.

Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-Looking Information provided by or on behalf of the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on any such Forward-Looking Information.

Currency and Presentation of Financial Information

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information relating to the Company in this Presentation has been prepared in U.S. dollars using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These GAAP financial statements include non-cash charges and other charges and benefits that we believe are unusual or infrequent in nature or that we believe may make comparisons to our prior or future performance difficult.

As a result, we also provide financial information in this presentation that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its review and evaluation of the financial performance of the Company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures also provide additional insight to investors and securities analysts as supplemental information to our GAAP results and as a basis to compare our financial performance from period to period and to compare our financial performance with that of other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of our core operating results from period to period and to other companies by removing the effects of our capital structure (net interest income on cash deposits, interest expense on outstanding debt, or foreign exchange movements on debt revaluation), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences and stock-based compensation. In addition, management bases certain forward-looking estimates and budgets on non-GAAP financial measures, primarily Adjusted EBITDA.

Reorganization expenses, impairment expenses, depreciation and amortization, government subsidies and stock-based compensation are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because management considers them to be outside of the Company's core operating results, even though some of those expenses may recur, and because management believes that each of these items can distort the trends associated with the Company's ongoing performance. We believe that excluding these expenses provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of the business operations, enhances consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not, or future periods that may not, include such items, and facilitates comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, and a description of the calculation for each measure is included.

Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit before deductions for costs of under-utilized capacity, depreciation and amortization

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue

EBITDA Net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA adjusted for foreign exchange gains or losses; impairment expenses; stock-based compensation expense; government subsidies; reorganization expenses; and any other non-core gains or losses Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue

COGS excl. Depreciation & Amortization Cost of goods sold less depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold.

COGS excl. Depreciation & Amortization as a % of Revenue COGS excl. Depreciation & Amortization divided by revenue

Net Operating Costs The sum of sales & marketing, general & administrative, operations support and technology & development expenses less depreciation included therein

Net Operating Costs as a % of Revenue Net Operating Costs divided by revenue

You should carefully evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures, the adjustments included in them, and the reasons we consider them appropriate for analysis supplemental to our GAAP information. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider any of these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. You should also be aware that we may recognize income or incur expenses in the future that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

3

Investment Thesis - Why DIRTT

Compelling

Customer Value

Proposition

Large

Underpenetrated

Market

Financial

Strength

DIRTT 2.0

2019 - Current

  • Higher quality, faster execution, better value
  • Protected by 271 patents
  • Proprietary product design and software
  • Displacing $150B conventional construction market
  • Shortage of jobsite labor driving shift to prefabricated construction
  • Less than 1% penetrated currently
  • $44.6M cash (a/o June 30, 2020)
  • Financial flexibility to weather macro-economic uncertainty
  • Executing strategic plan to capitalize on value proposition and realize full market potential

4

Nasdaq: DRTT

TSX:DRT

3 Manufacturing Plants

(4th facility under construction opening 2021)

~80 North American

Partners

271 Patents Granted

What is DIRTT?

A superior, sustainable approach to interior construction driving cost and schedule certainty, faster move-in and ultimately increased customer satisfaction.

Proprietary prefabricated interior wall and millwork system, 100% customizable and easily modified post installation

Enabled by proprietary software platform that integrates the design, sale, pricing and manufacturing process

Sold through an extensive North American dealer network that provides pre- construction, design, installation and post-installation maintenance and reconfiguration services

Reduced construction waste through off-site manufacturing and lifetime sustainability driven by flexibility of installed solution

1,000+ Employees

The DIRTT Scope

WALLS

DOORS

TIMBER

ACCESS FLOORS

MILLWORK

  • Frames, insulation, finishes, glass
  • Writable surfaces
  • Integrated technology
  • Leaf™ folding walls
  • Breathe® living walls
  • Inspire™ modular, low-profile wall
  • Reflect™ low-profile glass wall

MODULAR POWER &

BESPOKE CEILINGS

FLEXIBLE

NETWORKS

MEDICAL GAS

6

Customer Value Proposition

Certainty derived from our proprietary software (ICE)

Better Value

  • DIRTT's software calculates the DIRTT scope down to the penny
  • Higher quality materials
  • Day 1 construction costs often less than conventional construction
  • Less expensive than conventional over the life of the project

Faster Execution

  • DIRTT components are manufactured and shipped in 21 days or less - 14 days for tiles
  • Prefabricated solutions greatly minimize risk of schedule delays
  • Reduces time to occupancy
  • Less reliance on on-site labor

Higher Quality

  • DIRTT's software provides superior customer satisfaction with a virtual-realitydesign-review experience and 3D/VR experiences
  • Eliminates change orders
  • Maximizes client satisfaction at move-in
  • Modularity allows flexibility to change as needs evolve, maintaining customer satisfaction over time

7

North American Footprint

$150B* Market Opportunity

Taking less than 1% market share from conventional construction is $1.5B

$150B*

DIRTT <1% penetration

Partner Location

DIRTT DXC

Manufacturing

Manufacturing (under construction)

8 Source: National Labor Database, Commercial Construction Index, Modular Building Institute, FMI, Pitchbook *company estimate

Industry Focus

OFFICE SPACE

HEALTHCARE

EDUCATION

GOVERNMENT

HOSPITALITY

  • Over 15 years of experience building interiors
  • More than 7,800 clients worldwide
  • Worked with over 30% of the Fortune 500

9

Transforming DIRTT

DIRTT 1.0

The Right

The Right

The Right

(2005-2018)

People

Plan

Execution

DIRTT

2.0

We are transforming DIRTT from a small company with a brilliant idea to a company that we believe is capable of sustaining aggressive and profitable growth that will drive real and ongoing shareholder value.

10

Strategic Plan

Ongoing

2019 - 2020

2019 - 2021

Innovation

Manufacturing excellence

Commercial execution

• Build on a 15-year track record of

Embed a culture of safety

• Build a world class sales and marketing

creativity

Facilitate innovation

organization

• Give clients both what they want and

• Deploy people, processes and systems to

Utilize Lean Manufacturing to ensure

what they need

drive market penetration and sales

• Continue industry leadership

outstanding quality, customer service and

• Drive go-to-market strategies for key

efficiency

products and segments

Recent Progress

  • Exceeded Bureau of Labor Statistics safety standards in manufacturing plants
  • On schedule to enter continuous improvement phase in manufacturing plants by year end
  • Highly automated South Carolina plant proceeding with commercial operations expected 1H2021
  • Launch of first ever comprehensive Strategic Marketing Campaign "Make space for possibilitiesTM"
  • Direct reports to the CCO and VP Sales in place, proceeding with selective hiring within sales and marketing
  • Total cost of ownership tool on schedule for full launch in Q4 2020
  • Anticipate end to end lead tracking to be in effect by mid-year

12

Strategic Marketing Campaign

Make space for possibilities™

Communicate DIRTT's full

Connect DIRTT's value to

Position DIRTT effectively

at both a business

prevailing customer needs

solution and benefits

(economic) and human

and trends

(experience) level

Bolster DIRTT's mind

Elevate our image as

Strengthen existing

design-driven, problem-

market opportunities and

share and market share

solving, richness of

target new markets

applications

Drive solid prospects to

DIRTT sales reps / Build pipeline coverage partners

13

Targeting

DIGITAL PLATFORMS:

Google search, Google Display Network, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

TARGETING:

Fortune 500 companies, strategic accounts, general contractors, architects and designers, and decision makers at healthcare and higher education organizations

TIMING:

Q2- Q4 (6 months)

14

Post-COVID Opportunities

Need for Adaptable Spaces Challenged Healthcare Infrastructure

Fewer People on Job Sites

DIRTT

DIRTT

DIRTT

Modular Solutions

Shorter Construction Schedule

Less Jobsite Labor

15

Challenges of an Uncertain Future

COVID-19 has had a material impact on the global economy and the enduring effect remains uncertain

Economic Recession

Record Unemployment

Commercial Construction

Contraction

16

Moving Forward - Balanced Execution

Innovation

Manufacturing Excellence

Commercial Execution

Prudently continue solution

Move forward with South

Match pace of hiring with

and technology innovation

Carolina plant; continue Lean

business conditions; reduce

implementation in existing plants

cost of commercial systems

17

Enhanced DIRTT Liquidity

  • $44.6 of cash on the balance sheet at June 30, 2020
  • CAD$5M equipment leasing facility (7 years @ 4.25%)
    1. CAD $3.6M drawn at June 30, 2020
  • US$16M equipment leasing facility (5 years at 3.5%)
    1. Undrawn at June 30, 2020
    1. Expected to be used on delivery of South Carolina plant equipment
  • Covenant holiday until September 30, 2020 with revisit at that point

DIRTT is well positioned to weather current macro-economic uncertainties

18

Financial Performance

Revenue (Millions)

$274.6

$247.7

$226.5

$201.7

2017

2018

2019

TTM

Revenue

  • Implementation of sales and marketing strategy designed to drive future growth

19 *See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted EBITDA

$45.0

14.2%

12.2%

$35.0

10.2%

$25.0

8.2%

6.2%

$15.0

4.2%

$5.0

2.2%

0.2%

$(5.0)

2017

2018

2019

TTM

-1.8%

Adj EBITDA (US$ Millions)

Adj EBITDA %

Adjusted EBITDA*

  • One-timecosts affected 2019
  • Negative fixed cost leverage on lower revenue affected 2019 and 1H 2020
  • Overhead reductions in 2020

Strategic Plan Financial Targets1

Revenue

$600

$500

Million

$400

$300

US$

$200

$100

$0

TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19

FY 2023

2023 Revenue $450M - $550M

1 Reflects management targets and not forecasts of future performance

20 *See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted EBITDA

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19

FY 2023

2023 Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 18% - 22%

The Path to 2023 Target

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

8%

Margin expansion

18%-22%

31%

Elimination of $5.7M of one-time costs in 2019

combined with leverage from G&A and T&D.

Curtailment of discretionary spending during

28%-26%

COVID

Reduction of one time costs incurred in 2019,

61%

reduction in work force by 25% in 1H20,

increased efficiencies from lean manufacturing

54%-52%

initiatives, leverage from automation of new

South Carolina plant anticipated to begin

commercial operations 1H21

2019

2023 Target

COGS (excl Depn)

Adj Op Costs

Adj EBITDA

Capital Investments

Ongoing

Capital Expenditures $8M - $10M

35%

35%

Software

Plant Equipment

Development

12% 18%

Corporate DXC

Refresh

Estimated major capital initiatives 2019-2021 over and above ongoing capital expenditures:

Initiative

2019

2020

2021

Primer line

2.0

South Carolina plant*

4.5

10.5

3.5

DXC buildout

2.0

1.0

* Capital lease financing in place

  • Software development will vary year over year depending upon mix of maintenance and development activities
  • New primer line for permanent solution to tile warping
  • South Carolina plant commercial operation anticipated 1H2021
  • DXC refresh
  • No major projects currently planned for 2022 & 2023

22

Key Takeaways

  • 2019 was a pivotal year for DIRTT
    • Transformational leadership team hired
    • Developed and began implementing strategic plan
  • 2020 balances strategic plan execution with conservative financial management in response to COVID-19
    • Build on product and technology innovation
    • Achieve continuous improvement stage in manufacturing operations
    • Purposeful investment to position the commercial organization for success
    • Maintain flexible financial position to weather economic uncertainty

DIRTT is well

positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future

  • COVID-19and its aftermath present DIRTT with unique opportunities amid macro-economic challenges

Appendix

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

%

Six months

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

% Change

Revenue

42,155

64,091

(34)

83,136

129,152

(36)

Gross profit

14,216

24,421

(42)

25,531

48,025

(47)

Gross profit margin

33.7%

38.1%

(12)

30.7%

37.25

(99)

Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented1,2

16,124

26,980

(40)

29,700

52,764

(44)

Adjusted Gross Profit1,2

16,124

26,980

(40)

31,700

52,764

(44)

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1,2

38.2%

42.1%

(9)

38.1%

40.9%

(7)

Operating expenses3

17,129

19,660

(13)

37,520

48,029

(22)

Operating expenses %3

40.6%

30.7%

32

45.1%

37.2%

21

Operating income (loss)3

(2,913)

4,761

NA

(11,989)

(4)

NA

Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented1

(687)

5,605

NA

(3,851)

12,591

NA

Adjusted EBITDA1,4

273

6,046

(95)

(5,210)

13,762

NA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin%1,4

0.6%

9.4%

(94)

(6.3%)

10.7%

NA

Income tax expense (recovery)

124

1,722

(93)

(1,202)

1,708

NA

Net income (loss)3

283

2,611

(89)

(5,045)

(2,654)

90

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted3

-

0.03

NA

(0.06)

(0.03)

100

  1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
  2. Recalculated in six months ended June 30, 2020 to exclude $2.0 million of costs attributable to under-utilized capacity in cost of sales as a result of production in the first quarter being below capacity.
  3. Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.7 million recovery and $4.8 million expense of stock-based compensation, respectively and $2.6 million in reorganization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2020 - $0.4 million and $0.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six month periods respectively and no reorganization expenses).
  4. Recalculated from prior periods to exclude the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, previously only foreign currency impacts on debt revaluation were included

25in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Additional Financial Highlights

($ thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

44,626

47,174

Trade and other receivables, net

21,281

24,941

Inventory

17,651

17,566

Property, plant and equipment, net

42,094

41,365

Capitalized software, net

8,073

8,213

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net1

18,111

20,661

Accounts payable and other liabilities

20,458

20,384

Other current liabilities

4,071

5,187

Lease liabilities1

18,774

21,403

For the period-ended

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

($ thousands)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

1,617

14,881

Capital expenditures

8,101

4,754

1) Current and long-term portions

26

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, being Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit.

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

Six months

($ thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) for the period

283

2,611

(5,045)

(2,654)

Add back (deduct):

Interest Expense

61

25

96

74

Interest Income

(57)

(38)

(195)

(92)

Income Tax Expense (Recovery)

124

1,722

(1,202)

1,708

Depreciation and Amortization

2,761

2,940

5,893

6,335

EBITDA

3,172

7,260

(453)

5,371

Stock-based Compensation Expense

425

(1,655)

886

4,792

(Recovery)

Government Subsidies

(4,284)

-

(4,284)

-

Non-cash Foreign exchange (Gain) Loss on

-

-

-

(211)

Debt Revaluation

Reorganization Expense

-

-

-

2,639

Adjusted EBITDA, as previously

(687)

5,605

(3,851)

12,591

presented

Other Foreign Exchange (Gains) Losses

960

441

(1,359)

1,171

Adjusted EBITDA

273

6,046

(5,210)

13,762

Net Income (Loss) Margin

0.7%

4.1%

(6.1%)

(2.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as previously

(1.6%)

8.7%

(4.6%)

9.7%

presented

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

0.6%

9.4%

(6.3%)

10.7%

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

Six months

($ thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Gross profit

14,216

24,421

25,531

48,025

Gross profit margin

33.7%

38.1%

30.7%

37.2%

Add: Depreciation and amortization

1,908

2,559

4,169

4,739

expense

Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously

16,124

26,980

29,700

52,764

presented

Add: Costs of under-utilized capacity

-

-

2,010

-

Adjusted Gross Profit

16,124

26,980

31,710

52,764

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, as

38.2%

42.1%

35.7%

40.9%

previously presented

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

38.2%

42.1%

38.1%

40.9%

27

Disclaimer

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
