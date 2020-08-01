DIRTT Environmental : Investor Presentation - August 2020
Investor Presentation
August 2020
TSX: DRT
NASDAQ: DRTT
Investment Thesis - Why DIRTT
Compelling
Customer Value
Proposition
Large
Underpenetrated
Market
Financial
Strength
DIRTT 2.0
2019 - Current
Higher quality, faster execution, better value
Protected by 271 patents
Proprietary product design and software
Displacing $150B conventional construction market
Shortage of jobsite labor driving shift to prefabricated construction
Less than 1% penetrated currently
$44.6M cash (a/o June 30, 2020)
Financial flexibility to weather macro-economic uncertainty
Executing strategic plan to capitalize on value proposition and realize full market potential
Nasdaq: DRTT
TSX:DRT
3 Manufacturing Plants
(4th facility under construction opening 2021)
~80 North American
Partners
271 Patents Granted
What is DIRTT?
A superior, sustainable approach to interior construction driving cost and schedule certainty, faster move-in and ultimately increased customer satisfaction.
Proprietary prefabricated interior wall and millwork system, 100% customizable and easily modified post installation
Enabled by proprietary software platform that integrates the design, sale, pricing and manufacturing process
Sold through an extensive North American dealer network that provides pre- construction, design, installation and post-installation maintenance and reconfiguration services
Reduced construction waste through off-site manufacturing and lifetime sustainability driven by flexibility of installed solution
1,000+ Employees
The DIRTT Scope
WALLS
DOORS
TIMBER
ACCESS FLOORS
MILLWORK
Frames, insulation, finishes, glass
Writable surfaces
Integrated technology
Leaf™ folding walls
Breathe® living walls
Inspire™ modular, low-profile wall
Reflect™ low-profile glass wall
MODULAR POWER &
BESPOKE CEILINGS
FLEXIBLE
NETWORKS
MEDICAL GAS
Customer Value Proposition
Certainty derived from our proprietary software (ICE)
Better Value
DIRTT's software calculates the DIRTT scope down to the penny
Higher quality materials
Day 1 construction costs often less than conventional construction
Less expensive than conventional over the life of the project
Faster Execution
DIRTT components are manufactured and shipped in 21 days or less - 14 days for tiles
Prefabricated solutions greatly minimize risk of schedule delays
Reduces time to occupancy
Less reliance on on-site labor
Higher Quality
DIRTT's software provides superior customer satisfaction with a virtual-realitydesign-review experience and 3D/VR experiences
Eliminates change orders
Maximizes client satisfaction at move-in
Modularity allows flexibility to change as needs evolve, maintaining customer satisfaction over time
North American Footprint
$150B* Market Opportunity
Taking less than 1% market share from conventional construction is $1.5B
$150B*
DIRTT <1% penetration
Partner Location
DIRTT DXC
Manufacturing
Manufacturing (under construction)
Source: National Labor Database, Commercial Construction Index, Modular Building Institute, FMI, Pitchbook *company estimate
Industry Focus
OFFICE SPACE
HEALTHCARE
EDUCATION
GOVERNMENT
HOSPITALITY
Over 15 years of experience building interiors
More than 7,800 clients worldwide
Worked with over 30% of the Fortune 500
Transforming DIRTT
DIRTT 1.0
The Right
The Right
The Right
(2005-2018)
People
Plan
Execution
DIRTT
2.0
We are transforming DIRTT from a small company with a brilliant idea to a company that we believe is capable of sustaining aggressive and profitable growth that will drive real and ongoing shareholder value.
Strategic Plan
Ongoing
2019 - 2020
2019 - 2021
Innovation
Manufacturing excellence
Commercial execution
• Build on a 15-year track record of
•
Embed a culture of safety
• Build a world class sales and marketing
creativity
•
Facilitate innovation
organization
• Give clients both what they want and
• Deploy people, processes and systems to
•
Utilize Lean Manufacturing to ensure
what they need
drive market penetration and sales
• Continue industry leadership
outstanding quality, customer service and
• Drive go-to-market strategies for key
efficiency
products and segments
Recent Progress
Exceeded Bureau of Labor Statistics safety standards in manufacturing plants
On schedule to enter continuous improvement phase in manufacturing plants by year end
Highly automated South Carolina plant proceeding with commercial operations expected 1H2021
Launch of first ever comprehensive Strategic Marketing Campaign "Make space for possibilitiesTM"
Direct reports to the CCO and VP Sales in place, proceeding with selective hiring within sales and marketing
Total cost of ownership tool on schedule for full launch in Q4 2020
Anticipate end to end lead tracking to be in effect by mid-year
Google search, Google Display Network, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram
TARGETING:
Fortune 500 companies, strategic accounts, general contractors, architects and designers, and decision makers at healthcare and higher education organizations
TIMING:
Q2- Q4 (6 months)
Post-COVID Opportunities
Need for Adaptable Spaces Challenged Healthcare Infrastructure
Fewer People on Job Sites
DIRTT
DIRTT
DIRTT
Modular Solutions
Shorter Construction Schedule
Less Jobsite Labor
Challenges of an Uncertain Future
COVID-19 has had a material impact on the global economy and the enduring effect remains uncertain
Economic Recession
Record Unemployment
Commercial Construction
Contraction
Moving Forward - Balanced Execution
Innovation
Manufacturing Excellence
Commercial Execution
Prudently continue solution
Move forward with South
Match pace of hiring with
and technology innovation
Carolina plant; continue Lean
business conditions; reduce
implementation in existing plants
cost of commercial systems
Enhanced DIRTT Liquidity
$44.6 of cash on the balance sheet at June 30, 2020
CAD$5M equipment leasing facility (7 years @ 4.25%)
CAD $3.6M drawn at June 30, 2020
US$16M equipment leasing facility (5 years at 3.5%)
Undrawn at June 30, 2020
Expected to be used on delivery of South Carolina plant equipment
Covenant holiday until September 30, 2020 with revisit at that point
DIRTT is well positioned to weather current macro-economic uncertainties
Financial Performance
Revenue (Millions)
$274.6
$247.7
$226.5
$201.7
2017
2018
2019
TTM
Revenue
Implementation of sales and marketing strategy designed to drive future growth
19*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
Adjusted EBITDA
$45.0
14.2%
12.2%
$35.0
10.2%
$25.0
8.2%
6.2%
$15.0
4.2%
$5.0
2.2%
0.2%
$(5.0)
2017
2018
2019
TTM
-1.8%
Adj EBITDA (US$ Millions)
Adj EBITDA %
Adjusted EBITDA*
One-timecosts affected 2019
Negative fixed cost leverage on lower revenue affected 2019 and 1H 2020
Overhead reductions in 2020
Strategic Plan Financial Targets1
Revenue
$600
$500
Million
$400
$300
US$
$200
$100
$0
TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19
FY 2023
2023 Revenue $450M - $550M
1 Reflects management targets and not forecasts of future performance
20*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
Adjusted EBITDA
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
TTM Q4/18 - Q3/19
FY 2023
2023 Adjusted EBITDA* Margin 18% - 22%
The Path to 2023 Target
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
8%
Margin expansion
18%-22%
31%
Elimination of $5.7M of one-time costs in 2019
combined with leverage from G&A and T&D.
Curtailment of discretionary spending during
28%-26%
COVID
Reduction of one time costs incurred in 2019,
61%
reduction in work force by 25% in 1H20,
increased efficiencies from lean manufacturing
54%-52%
initiatives, leverage from automation of new
South Carolina plant anticipated to begin
commercial operations 1H21
2019
2023 Target
COGS (excl Depn)
Adj Op Costs
Adj EBITDA
Capital Investments
Ongoing
Capital Expenditures $8M - $10M
35%
35%
Software
Plant Equipment
Development
12% 18%
Corporate DXC
Refresh
Estimated major capital initiatives 2019-2021 over and above ongoing capital expenditures:
Initiative
2019
2020
2021
Primer line
2.0
South Carolina plant*
4.5
10.5
3.5
DXC buildout
2.0
1.0
* Capital lease financing in place
Software development will vary year over year depending upon mix of maintenance and development activities
New primer line for permanent solution to tile warping
South Carolina plant commercial operation anticipated 1H2021
DXC refresh
No major projects currently planned for 2022 & 2023
Key Takeaways
2019 was a pivotal year for DIRTT
Transformational leadership team hired
Developed and began implementing strategic plan
2020 balances strategic plan execution with conservative financial management in response to COVID-19
Build on product and technology innovation
Achieve continuous improvement stage in manufacturing operations
Purposeful investment to position the commercial organization for success
Maintain flexible financial position to weather economic uncertainty
DIRTT is well
positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future
COVID-19and its aftermath present DIRTT with unique opportunities amid macro-economic challenges
Appendix
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the period-ended June 30
Three months
%
Six months
($ thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
% Change
Revenue
42,155
64,091
(34)
83,136
129,152
(36)
Gross profit
14,216
24,421
(42)
25,531
48,025
(47)
Gross profit margin
33.7%
38.1%
(12)
30.7%
37.25
(99)
Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented1,2
16,124
26,980
(40)
29,700
52,764
(44)
Adjusted Gross Profit1,2
16,124
26,980
(40)
31,700
52,764
(44)
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1,2
38.2%
42.1%
(9)
38.1%
40.9%
(7)
Operating expenses3
17,129
19,660
(13)
37,520
48,029
(22)
Operating expenses %3
40.6%
30.7%
32
45.1%
37.2%
21
Operating income (loss)3
(2,913)
4,761
NA
(11,989)
(4)
NA
Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented1
(687)
5,605
NA
(3,851)
12,591
NA
Adjusted EBITDA1,4
273
6,046
(95)
(5,210)
13,762
NA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin%1,4
0.6%
9.4%
(94)
(6.3%)
10.7%
NA
Income tax expense (recovery)
124
1,722
(93)
(1,202)
1,708
NA
Net income (loss)3
283
2,611
(89)
(5,045)
(2,654)
90
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted3
-
0.03
NA
(0.06)
(0.03)
100
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
Recalculated in six months ended June 30, 2020 to exclude $2.0 million of costs attributable to under-utilized capacity in cost of sales as a result of production in the first quarter being below capacity.
Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.7 million recovery and $4.8 million expense of stock-based compensation, respectively and $2.6 million in reorganization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2020 - $0.4 million and $0.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six month periods respectively and no reorganization expenses).
Recalculated from prior periods to exclude the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, previously only foreign currency impacts on debt revaluation were included
in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
Additional Financial Highlights
($ thousands)
Jun 30, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
44,626
47,174
Trade and other receivables, net
21,281
24,941
Inventory
17,651
17,566
Property, plant and equipment, net
42,094
41,365
Capitalized software, net
8,073
8,213
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net1
18,111
20,661
Accounts payable and other liabilities
20,458
20,384
Other current liabilities
4,071
5,187
Lease liabilities1
18,774
21,403
For the period-ended
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
($ thousands)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
1,617
14,881
Capital expenditures
8,101
4,754
1) Current and long-term portions
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables present a reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, being Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit.
