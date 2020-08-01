Log in
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Investor Presentation - August 2020
PU
12:42pDIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplemental Slides
PU
07/29DIRTT Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
GL
DIRTT Environmental : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplemental Slides

08/01/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

July 30, 2020

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

Supplemental Slides

Kevin O'Meara, Chief Executive Officer

Geoff Krause, Chief Financial Officer

Advisory

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") as defined under applicable provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company hereby cautions investors about important factors that could cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected in any Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "target," "plan," "project," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and other similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information, although not all Forward-Looking Information contains such identifying words. In particular, this presentation contains Forward-Looking Information with respect to, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the expected timing of re-opening our DIRTT Experience Centers to client tours, our expectations regarding the impacts of implementing our CRM system, our expectation to commission our new South Carolina plant in the second half of 2020 and commence commercial operations in the first half of 2021; the expected cost of commissioning our new South Carolina plant; our expected focus on leveraging opportunities to accelerate the shift from conventional to modular construction and our ability to position DIRTT to achieve sustained, long-term market share growth, and our expectations regarding future travel and entertainment expenses. Forward-Looking Information is based on certain estimates, beliefs, expectations and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that may be appropriate. Forward-Looking Information necessarily involves unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could have a material effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects include, but are not limited to: competition in the interior construction industry; global economic, political and social conditions and financial markets; our reliance on our network of distribution partners for sales, marketing and installation of our solutions; our ability to implement our strategic plans and to maintain and manage growth effectively; our ability to introduce new designs, solutions and technology and gain client and market acceptance; labor shortages and disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; product liability, product defects and warranty claims brought against us; defects in our designing and manufacturing software; infringement on our patents and other intellectual property; cyber-attacks and other security breaches of our information and technology systems; material fluctuations of commodity prices, including raw materials; shortages of supplies of certain key components and materials; our exposure to currency exchange rate, tax rate and other fluctuations that result from general economic conditions and changes in laws; legal and regulatory proceedings brought against us; the availability of capital or financing on acceptable terms, which may impair our ability to make investments in the business; and other factors and risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2020.

Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-Looking Information provided by or on behalf of the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on any such Forward-Looking Information.

Currency and Presentation of Financial Information

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information relating to the Company in this Presentation has been prepared in U.S. dollars using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These GAAP financial statements include non-cash charges and other charges and benefits that we believe are unusual or infrequent in nature or that we believe may make comparisons to our prior or future performance difficult.

As a result, we also provide financial information that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non- GAAP financial measures in its review and evaluation of the financial performance of the Company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures also provide additional insight to investors and securities analysts as supplemental information to our GAAP results and as a basis to compare our financial performance from period to period and to compare our financial performance with that of other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of our core operating results from period to period and to other companies by removing the effects of our capital structure (net interest income on cash deposits, interest expense on outstanding debt, or foreign exchange movements on debt revaluation), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences and stock-based compensation. In addition, management bases certain forward-looking estimates and budgets on non-GAAP financial measures, primarily Adjusted EBITDA.

Reorganization expenses, government subsidies impairment expenses, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because management considers them to be outside of the Company's core operating results, even though some of those expenses may recur, and because management believes that each of these items can distort the trends associated with the Company's ongoing performance. We believe that excluding these expenses provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of the business operations, enhances consistency and comparativeness with results in prior periods that do not, or future periods that may not, include such items, and facilitates comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

For the current year, we removed the impact of all foreign exchange from Adjusted EBITDA. Foreign exchange gains and losses can vary significantly period-on-period due to the impact of changes in the U.S. and Canadian dollar exchange rates on foreign currency denominated monetary items on the balance sheet and are not reflective of the underlying operations of the Company. We have presented a reconciliation to our prior calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for all years presented. Additionally, in the current year, we have excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit costs associated with under-utilized capacity. Fixed production overheads are allocated to inventory on the basis of normal capacity of the production facilities. In periods where production levels are abnormally low, unallocated overheads are recognized as an expense in the period in which they are incurred.

The following non-GAAP financial measures may be presented herein. A description of the calculation for each measure is as follows:

Adjusted Gross Profit is Gross profit before deductions for costs of under-utilized capacity, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue.

EBITDA is net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for foreign exchange gains or losses; impairment expenses; stock-based compensation expense; government subsidies; reorganization expenses; and any other non-core gains or losses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

You should carefully evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures, the adjustments included in them, and the reasons we consider them appropriate for analysis supplemental to our GAAP information. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider any of these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. You should also be aware that we may recognize income or incur expenses in the future that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the tables at the end of this presentation. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is also contained in DIRTT's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), complete copies of which are available on the Company's website at www.dirtt.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar

3

Q2 Update

Financials

COVID-19

  • Project deferrals of $3.7 million due to COVID-19
  • Revenue slightly exceeded Q1/20
  • Delivered modestly positive adjusted EBITDA
  • Strong balance sheet and $44.6 million cash
  • Near-termchallenges as end users take a measured response to COVID-19
  • Potential to accelerate the trend to offsite construction Required labor reductions onsite
    Increased focus on infection control and physical separation in offices Requirement for flexible spaces

4

Strategic Marketing Campaign

Make space for possibilities™

Communicate DIRTT's full

Connect DIRTT's value to

Position DIRTT effectively

at both a business

prevailing customer needs

solution and benefits

(economic) and human

and trends

(experience) level

Bolster DIRTT's mind

Elevate our image as

Strengthen existing

design-driven, problem-

market opportunities and

share and market share

solving, richness of

target new markets

applications

Drive solid prospects to

DIRTT sales reps / Build pipeline coverage partners

5

Targeting

DIGITAL PLATFORMS:

Google search, Google Display Network, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

TARGETING:

Fortune 500 companies, strategic accounts, general contractors, architects and designers, and decision makers at healthcare and higher education organizations

TIMING:

Q2- Q4 (6 months)

6

Strategic Plan Progress in Q2

Commercial

Manufacturing

  • Completed phase 1 rollout of CRM concurrent with launch of Make space for possibilitiesTM
  • Hiring
    • All direct reports to CCO and VP Sales on board
      Mark Kinsler joins as Director, Strategic Accounts and Enterprise Sales Final regional sales director hired
  • 5 new partners
  • Safety performance continues to exceed industry standards
  • In Q2, all plants exceeded goals to reduce external quality issues
  • On track to achieve continuous improvement by year end
  • On schedule for commissioning new South Carolina plant 1H21

7

New Board Members

Michael Ford

Head of Global Real Estate & Security, Microsoft

Shauna King

Former Vice President, Finance & Business Operations, Yale University

Former Chief Information Officer / Chief Transformation Officer, PepsiCo

8

Progress in Q2 - Financial Liquidity

Credit Facility

Leasing Facility

Canadian Emergency

Wage Subsidy

Working Capital

  • Completed definitive documentation on covenant holiday
    • Extends to September 30th, 2020
    • Currently $12.8 million available and undrawn
  • Drew CDN$3.6 million of CDN$5.0 million leasing facility
  • Undrawn US$16.0 million leasing facility to fund equipment purchases for new Carolina plant, expected in Q3/Q4
  • Qualified for approximately $4.3 million in April - June period
  • $1.6 million received in June, balance expected in Q3
  • Ongoing evaluation as to continued eligibility
  • Net working capital at June 30th of $52.2 million including $44.6 million cash

9

Revenue

$70.0

$64.1

$60.0

$50.0

$42.2

$41.0

$42.2

US$ 000

$40.0

$30.0

$20.0

$10.0

$-

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

  • Revenue decline vs. prior year but slight sequential increase from Q1 2020
  • Q2 COVID-19 deferrals estimated at approximately $3.7 million

10

Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1

Gross Profit Margin

45.0%

38.1%

40.0%

33.7%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2020 impacts

Adjusted Gross Profit1 Margin

45.0%

42.1%

38.2%

40.0%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

  • Reduced warranty provision related to timber to $1.3 million (from $2.5 million)
  • Negative leverage on fixed costs
  • $0.5 million severance costs as a result of additional rightsizing factory labor in early Q2

1 See "non-GAAP financial measures"

11

Operating Expenses Breakdown1

$million

$10.0 $9.0 $8.0 $7.0 $6.0

$5.0

$4.0

$3.0

$2.0 $1.0 $-

$9.5

$6.9

$6.2$6.2

$2.9

$2.3

$2.0

$2.1

Sales & Marketing

G&A

Operations

Technology &

Development

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Sales and Marketing Variability

  • Variable commission down on lower revenue
  • $1.3 million COVID-19 related deferrals in sales and marketing spending
    • Connext trade show
    • Travel, meals and entertainment
  • Q2 2019 included $1.3 million in consulting costs related to development of sales and marketing strategy

1 Excludes stock-based compensation expenses

12

Adjusted EBITDA1 Q2/19 vs Q2/20

Q2/20 Adjusted EBITDA

• Reflects $1.2 million recovery for timber provision offset by $0.5 million of severances

• Lower sales and marketing expenses due to lower activity, COVID-19, and non-recurring consulting costs

• Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy removed from calculation

1 See "non-GAAP financial measures". We have revised our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented.

13

Net Loss Q2/19 to Q2/20

Stock-based compensation

• Q2/20 $0.4 million

• Q2/19 recovery of $1.7 million due to temporary cash settlement of options that ceased upon US listing in 2H19

14

Outlook

Average daily order entry levels for July consistent with 1H20 Market outlook remains uncertain due to COVID-19 Substantial improvements within commercial organization

Strategic marketing campaign: Make space for possibilitiesTM

Solid balance sheet to support operations going forward

Remain ready to reevaluate should business conditions warrant

15

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

%

Six months

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

% Change

Revenue

42,155

64,091

(34)

83,136

129,152

(36)

Gross profit

14,216

24,421

(42)

25,531

48,025

(47)

Gross profit margin

33.7%

38.1%

(12)

30.7%

37.25

(99)

Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented1,2

16,124

26,980

(40)

29,700

52,764

(44)

Adjusted Gross Profit1,2

16,124

26,980

(40)

31,700

52,764

(44)

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1,2

38.2%

42.1%

(9)

38.1%

40.9%

(7)

Operating expenses3

17,129

19,660

(13)

37,520

48,029

(22)

Operating expenses %3

40.6%

30.7%

32

45.1%

37.2%

21

Operating income (loss)3

(2,913)

4,761

NA

(11,989)

(4)

NA

Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented1

(687)

5,605

NA

(3,851)

12,591

NA

Adjusted EBITDA1,4

273

6,046

(95)

(5,210)

13,762

NA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin%1,4

0.6%

9.4%

(94)

(6.3%)

10.7%

NA

Income tax expense (recovery)

124

1,722

(93)

(1,202)

1,708

NA

Net income (loss)3

283

2,611

(89)

(5,045)

(2,654)

90

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted3

-

0.03

NA

(0.06)

(0.03)

100

  1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
  2. Recalculated in six months ended June 30, 2020 to exclude $2.0 million of costs attributable to under-utilized capacity in cost of sales as a result of production in the first quarter being below capacity.
  3. Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.7 million recovery and $4.8 million expense of stock-based compensation, respectively and $2.6 million in reorganization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2020 - $0.4 million and $0.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six month periods respectively and no reorganization expenses).
  4. Recalculated from prior periods to exclude the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, previously only foreign currency impacts on debt revaluation were included

16in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Additional Financial Highlights

($ thousands)

Jun 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

44,626

47,174

Trade and other receivables, net

21,281

24,941

Inventory

17,651

17,566

Property, plant and equipment, net

42,094

41,365

Capitalized software, net

8,073

8,213

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net1

18,111

20,661

Accounts payable and other liabilities

20,458

20,384

Other current liabilities

4,071

5,187

Lease liabilities1

18,774

21,403

For the period-ended

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

($ thousands)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

1,617

14,881

Capital expenditures

8,101

4,754

1) Current and long-term portions

17

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, being Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit.

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

Six months

($ thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) for the period

283

2,611

(5,045)

(2,654)

Add back (deduct):

Interest Expense

61

25

96

74

Interest Income

(57)

(38)

(195)

(92)

Income Tax Expense (Recovery)

124

1,722

(1,202)

1,708

Depreciation and Amortization

2,761

2,940

5,893

6,335

EBITDA

3,172

7,260

(453)

5,371

Stock-based Compensation Expense

425

(1,655)

886

4,792

(Recovery)

Government Subsidies

(4,284)

-

(4,284)

-

Non-cash Foreign exchange (Gain) Loss on

-

-

-

(211)

Debt Revaluation

Reorganization Expense

-

-

-

2,639

Adjusted EBITDA, as previously

(687)

5,605

(3,851)

12,591

presented

Other Foreign Exchange (Gains) Losses

960

441

(1,359)

1,171

Adjusted EBITDA

273

6,046

(5,210)

13,762

Net Income (Loss) Margin

0.7%

4.1%

(6.1%)

(2.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as previously

(1.6%)

8.7%

(4.6%)

9.7%

presented

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

0.6%

9.4%

(6.3%)

10.7%

For the period-ended June 30

Three months

Six months

($ thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Gross profit

14,216

24,421

25,531

48,025

Gross profit margin

33.7%

38.1%

30.7%

37.2%

Add: Depreciation and amortization

1,908

2,559

4,169

4,739

expense

Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously

16,124

26,980

29,700

52,764

presented

Add: Costs of under-utilized capacity

-

-

2,010

-

Adjusted Gross Profit

16,124

26,980

31,710

52,764

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, as

38.2%

42.1%

35.7%

40.9%

previously presented

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

38.2%

42.1%

38.1%

40.9%

18

Disclaimer

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 16:41:15 UTC
