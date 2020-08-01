DIRTT Environmental : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplemental Slides 0 08/01/2020 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the tables at the end of this presentation. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is also contained in DIRTT's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), complete copies of which are available on the Company's website at www.dirtt.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar 3 Q2 Update Financials COVID-19 Project deferrals of $3.7 million due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Revenue slightly exceeded Q1/20

Delivered modestly positive adjusted EBITDA

Strong balance sheet and $44.6 million cash

Near-term challenges as end users take a measured response to COVID-19

challenges as end users take a measured response to COVID-19 Potential to accelerate the trend to offsite construction  Required labor reductions onsite

 Increased focus on infection control and physical separation in offices  Requirement for flexible spaces 4 Strategic Marketing Campaign Make space for possibilities™ Communicate DIRTT's full Connect DIRTT's value to Position DIRTT effectively at both a business prevailing customer needs solution and benefits (economic) and human and trends (experience) level Bolster DIRTT's mind Elevate our image as Strengthen existing design-driven, problem- market opportunities and share and market share solving, richness of target new markets applications Drive solid prospects to DIRTT sales reps / Build pipeline coverage partners 5 Targeting DIGITAL PLATFORMS: Google search, Google Display Network, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TARGETING: Fortune 500 companies, strategic accounts, general contractors, architects and designers, and decision makers at healthcare and higher education organizations TIMING: Q2- Q4 (6 months) 6 Strategic Plan Progress in Q2 Commercial Manufacturing Completed phase 1 rollout of CRM concurrent with launch of Make space for possibilities TM

Hiring

All direct reports to CCO and VP Sales on board

 Mark Kinsler joins as Director, Strategic Accounts and Enterprise Sales  Final regional sales director hired

5 new partners

Safety performance continues to exceed industry standards

In Q2, all plants exceeded goals to reduce external quality issues

On track to achieve continuous improvement by year end

On schedule for commissioning new South Carolina plant 1H21 7 New Board Members Michael Ford Head of Global Real Estate & Security, Microsoft Shauna King Former Vice President, Finance & Business Operations, Yale University Former Chief Information Officer / Chief Transformation Officer, PepsiCo 8 Progress in Q2 - Financial Liquidity Credit Facility Leasing Facility Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Working Capital Completed definitive documentation on covenant holiday

Extends to September 30 th , 2020 Currently $12.8 million available and undrawn

Drew CDN$3.6 million of CDN$5.0 million leasing facility

Undrawn US$16.0 million leasing facility to fund equipment purchases for new Carolina plant, expected in Q3/Q4

Qualified for approximately $4.3 million in April - June period

$1.6 million received in June, balance expected in Q3

Ongoing evaluation as to continued eligibility

Net working capital at June 30 th of $52.2 million including $44.6 million cash 9 Revenue $70.0 $64.1 $60.0 $50.0 $42.2 $41.0 $42.2 US$ 000 $40.0 $30.0 $20.0 $10.0 $- Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenue decline vs. prior year but slight sequential increase from Q1 2020

Q2 COVID-19 deferrals estimated at approximately $3.7 million 10 Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1 Gross Profit Margin 45.0% 38.1% 40.0% 33.7% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 impacts Adjusted Gross Profit1 Margin 45.0% 42.1% 38.2% 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Reduced warranty provision related to timber to $1.3 million (from $2.5 million)

Negative leverage on fixed costs

$0.5 million severance costs as a result of additional rightsizing factory labor in early Q2 1 See "non-GAAP financial measures" 11 Operating Expenses Breakdown1 $million $10.0 $9.0 $8.0 $7.0 $6.0 $5.0 $4.0 $3.0 $2.0 $1.0 $- $9.5 $6.9 $6.2$6.2 $2.9 $2.3 $2.0 $2.1 Sales & Marketing G&A Operations Technology & Development Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Sales and Marketing Variability Variable commission down on lower revenue

$1.3 million COVID-19 related deferrals in sales and marketing spending

COVID-19 related deferrals in sales and marketing spending Connext trade show Travel, meals and entertainment

Q2 2019 included $1.3 million in consulting costs related to development of sales and marketing strategy 1 Excludes stock-based compensation expenses 12 Adjusted EBITDA1 Q2/19 vs Q2/20 Q2/20 Adjusted EBITDA • Reflects $1.2 million recovery for timber provision offset by $0.5 million of severances • Lower sales and marketing expenses due to lower activity, COVID-19, and non-recurring consulting costs • Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy removed from calculation 1 See "non-GAAP financial measures". We have revised our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented. 13 Net Loss Q2/19 to Q2/20 Stock-based compensation • Q2/20 $0.4 million • Q2/19 recovery of $1.7 million due to temporary cash settlement of options that ceased upon US listing in 2H19 14 Outlook Average daily order entry levels for July consistent with 1H20 Market outlook remains uncertain due to COVID-19 Substantial improvements within commercial organization Strategic marketing campaign: Make space for possibilitiesTM Solid balance sheet to support operations going forward Remain ready to reevaluate should business conditions warrant 15 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the period-ended June 30 Three months % Six months ($ thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue 42,155 64,091 (34) 83,136 129,152 (36) Gross profit 14,216 24,421 (42) 25,531 48,025 (47) Gross profit margin 33.7% 38.1% (12) 30.7% 37.25 (99) Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously presented1,2 16,124 26,980 (40) 29,700 52,764 (44) Adjusted Gross Profit1,2 16,124 26,980 (40) 31,700 52,764 (44) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1,2 38.2% 42.1% (9) 38.1% 40.9% (7) Operating expenses3 17,129 19,660 (13) 37,520 48,029 (22) Operating expenses %3 40.6% 30.7% 32 45.1% 37.2% 21 Operating income (loss)3 (2,913) 4,761 NA (11,989) (4) NA Adjusted EBITDA, as previously presented1 (687) 5,605 NA (3,851) 12,591 NA Adjusted EBITDA1,4 273 6,046 (95) (5,210) 13,762 NA Adjusted EBITDA Margin%1,4 0.6% 9.4% (94) (6.3%) 10.7% NA Income tax expense (recovery) 124 1,722 (93) (1,202) 1,708 NA Net income (loss)3 283 2,611 (89) (5,045) (2,654) 90 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted3 - 0.03 NA (0.06) (0.03) 100 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" Recalculated in six months ended June 30, 2020 to exclude $2.0 million of costs attributable to under-utilized capacity in cost of sales as a result of production in the first quarter being below capacity. Three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.7 million recovery and $4.8 million expense of stock-based compensation, respectively and $2.6 million in reorganization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2020 - $0.4 million and $0.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the three and six month periods respectively and no reorganization expenses). Recalculated from prior periods to exclude the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, previously only foreign currency impacts on debt revaluation were included 16in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Additional Financial Highlights ($ thousands) Jun 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 44,626 47,174 Trade and other receivables, net 21,281 24,941 Inventory 17,651 17,566 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,094 41,365 Capitalized software, net 8,073 8,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net1 18,111 20,661 Accounts payable and other liabilities 20,458 20,384 Other current liabilities 4,071 5,187 Lease liabilities1 18,774 21,403 For the period-ended Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 ($ thousands) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,617 14,881 Capital expenditures 8,101 4,754 1) Current and long-term portions 17 Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following tables present a reconciliation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, being Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit. For the period-ended June 30 Three months Six months ($ thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the period 283 2,611 (5,045) (2,654) Add back (deduct): Interest Expense 61 25 96 74 Interest Income (57) (38) (195) (92) Income Tax Expense (Recovery) 124 1,722 (1,202) 1,708 Depreciation and Amortization 2,761 2,940 5,893 6,335 EBITDA 3,172 7,260 (453) 5,371 Stock-based Compensation Expense 425 (1,655) 886 4,792 (Recovery) Government Subsidies (4,284) - (4,284) - Non-cash Foreign exchange (Gain) Loss on - - - (211) Debt Revaluation Reorganization Expense - - - 2,639 Adjusted EBITDA, as previously (687) 5,605 (3,851) 12,591 presented Other Foreign Exchange (Gains) Losses 960 441 (1,359) 1,171 Adjusted EBITDA 273 6,046 (5,210) 13,762 Net Income (Loss) Margin 0.7% 4.1% (6.1%) (2.1%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as previously (1.6%) 8.7% (4.6%) 9.7% presented Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0.6% 9.4% (6.3%) 10.7% For the period-ended June 30 Three months Six months ($ thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit 14,216 24,421 25,531 48,025 Gross profit margin 33.7% 38.1% 30.7% 37.2% Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,908 2,559 4,169 4,739 expense Adjusted Gross Profit, as previously 16,124 26,980 29,700 52,764 presented Add: Costs of under-utilized capacity - - 2,010 - Adjusted Gross Profit 16,124 26,980 31,710 52,764 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, as 38.2% 42.1% 35.7% 40.9% previously presented Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 38.2% 42.1% 38.1% 40.9% 18 Attachments Original document

