Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/25 03:59:59 pm
1.71 CAD   -6.56%
05:49pDIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : announces director resignation, gives thanks for contributions
PU
07:56aDIRTT Announces Director Resignation
GL
05/25DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : IR Presentation - May 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIRTT Environmental : announces director resignation, gives thanks for contributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ('DIRTT' or the 'Company') (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, announces that director John F. (Jack) Elliott has provided notice of his intention to resign from the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2020.

On behalf of DIRTT's Board of Directors, Board Chair Steve Parry commented, 'We thank Jack for his contributions to DIRTT over the past 2 years, and particularly for his oversight into the design and approval of DIRTT's long-term strategic plan, unveiled in November 2019. The Board of Directors, under the leadership of its Nominating and Governance Committee, will take Jack's resignation into account as part of its ongoing board renewal process.'

Category:

Disclaimer

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTI
05:49pDIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : announces director resignation, gives thanks for contribut..
PU
07:56aDIRTT Announces Director Resignation
GL
05/25DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : IR Presentation - May 2020
PU
05/22DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/14DIRTT to Participate in 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Confe..
GL
05/07DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Q1 2020 Conference Call Supplementary Slides
PU
05/06DIRTT Releases Q1 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/28DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Virtual AGM User Guide
PU
03/16DIRTT Announces Director Resignation
GL
02/26DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : IR Presentation - February 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 240 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net cash 2020 49,6 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 155 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 169
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,47 CAD
Last Close Price 1,83 CAD
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. O'Meara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Parry Chairman
Jeffrey A. Calkins Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey D. Krause Chief Financial Officer
Mark Greffen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-56.94%114
VINCI SA-18.08%50 654
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-13.88%28 696
FERROVIAL-9.05%20 162
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.39%17 732
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-14.65%16 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group