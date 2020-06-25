DIRTT Environmental : announces director resignation, gives thanks for contributions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ('DIRTT' or the 'Company') (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, announces that director John F. (Jack) Elliott has provided notice of his intention to resign from the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2020.

On behalf of DIRTT's Board of Directors, Board Chair Steve Parry commented, 'We thank Jack for his contributions to DIRTT over the past 2 years, and particularly for his oversight into the design and approval of DIRTT's long-term strategic plan, unveiled in November 2019. The Board of Directors, under the leadership of its Nominating and Governance Committee, will take Jack's resignation into account as part of its ongoing board renewal process.'