Discover Financial Services : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to host its 2019 Annual
Meeting of Shareholders at its headquarters in Riverwoods on Thursday,
May 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.
Live audio of the meeting will be available on Discover’s corporate
website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.
Presentation slides will be available shortly before the beginning of
the meeting. A replay of the meeting will be available after 2 p.m.
Central time on May 16, 2019.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than
190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005891/en/