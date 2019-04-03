Log in
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
Discover Financial Services : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

0
04/03/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to host its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at its headquarters in Riverwoods on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.

Live audio of the meeting will be available on Discover’s corporate website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. Presentation slides will be available shortly before the beginning of the meeting. A replay of the meeting will be available after 2 p.m. Central time on May 16, 2019.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 430 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 2 766 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 23 978 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry A. Weinbach Independent Non-Executive Chairman
R. Mark Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn P. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory C. Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES25.09%23 978
BAJAJ FINANCE15.50%25 689
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL38.19%23 127
ACOM CO., LTD.12.54%5 656
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-1.69%5 232
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO LTD17.67%4 628
